REVEALED: When Bundy's rain will move on

Dark clouds were looming over Bundaberg this morning.

Dark clouds were looming over Bundaberg this morning.

BUNDY, it's wet... again.

But despite the constant rain and moody skies, the Bureau of Meterology is adamant the bad weather will start to clear later today.

BOM spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said overnight, Bundaberg recorded about 14mm of rain while surrounding areas copped a lashing.

"Gin Gin had about 43mm, while just down the road in Hervey Bay, the area received 105mm," he said.

Belinda Haak posted this photo from Gooburrum yesterday. Photo Contributed Contributed

While the skies look grey and dreary at the moment, Mr Fitzgerald said the bad weather won't be hanging around for much longer.

"Bundaberg can expect up to 10mm of rain today, more in isolated areas, and then we should start to see rainfall decreasing," he said.

"A south easterly change will bring cooler, dryer air to the region."

Diane Bailey posted this photo of storm clouds rolling through Pine Creek yesterday. Photo Contributed Contributed

The rain has stuck around in Bundaberg for about a week now with 162mm of rainfall recorded in that time.

The highest recording was last Thursday when 81.4mm drenched the region.