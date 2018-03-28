REVEALED: How Easter fuel prices are ripping us off

IF YOU'RE feeling a burn in your hip-pocket at the petrol bowser, you're not alone.

According to the RACQ the average price of unleaded petrol in Bundaberg has jumped by 3.5 cents per litre (cpl) over the last week to an average of 135cpl.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said drivers had every right to be frustrated.

"In Bundaberg the cheapest fuel on offer is 129.9cpl, but most service stations are charging 5cpl more than that,” she said.

"Higher prices can be partly attributed to increases in the global oil price and wholesale price, however we believe Bundy servos on the most part are charging too much and a fairer price would be more like 131cpl.”

Ms Ross said the average price in Hervey Bay was 139.9cpl, far higher than what RACQ considered fair.

She said in Maryborough some servos were charging as much as 140cpl.

"While we expect prices to rise in parts of the region over the next few days as the increase in the global oil price continues to flow onto us at the bowser, motorists can always save money by shopping around for cheaper prices,” she said.

"The only way we can keep prices competitive is with our pocket power, if we buy fuel from cheaper retailers, the others will have no choice but to bend as well.”

Wide Bay ULP averages

Hervey Bay - 139.9cpl

Bundaberg - 135.0cpl

Maryborough - 135.8cpl