REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

IF you've ever wanted to experience the process of making apple cider, now you can by joining Cheeky Tiki's Cidermaker for a weekend at Ohana Winery.

Ohana Winery and Exotic Fruits owners and winemakers Zoe Young and Josh Phillips opened their cellar doors in Childers in 2015.

With an orchard of tropical fruits, tour contracts with Contiki, and the apple cider gig, the duo is on to a sweet drop.

Miss Young said the business needed help with its cidemaking.

"The idea is that they can come and help us crush and press on the first day and then come across, fill some stubbies, and take a couple home with them,” she said.

"This is a truly unique experience you cannot get anywhere else.

"There's winemaker ones, and we could do that, but apples we do fairly regularly so it's something we can offer virtually on demand.

"It's something a little different, something hands-on, and something you don't have to learn a whole lot about, just get stuck in and get covered in apples.”

Miss Young said there was something special about bottling your own cider and then taking a swig.

The wine and cidermakers have teamed up with Childers Gateway Motor Inn to offer a weekend deal where visitors can spend two days with the chief cidermaker of Cheeky Tiki and be guided through the cider-making process.

The business has made cider for about a year, and its Contiki contract, which will run until October 2019, was a "game changer” for the vinters.

"It's been a lot of fun,” Miss Young said.

"We approached them because we knew they came past Childers.

"I think they are most surprised by the fruit wine.

"We don't know how many are coming until a few days before, but it's usually between 35-50 people - sometimes the whole bus.”

When at the orchard, the tour group is split into two.

Half go for wine tasting with Mr Phillips and the other half wander through the orchard tasting the in-season fruits with Miss Young, before meeting for lunch.

Miss Young said the travellers really enjoyed seeing how the drinks were made.

For more information or bookings for the two-day event phone Ohana Winery and Exotic Fruits on 4126 3493 or email info@ohanawinery.com. au