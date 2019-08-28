REVEALED: How Bundaberg schools performed in NAPLAN

St Luke's Anglican School came out on top.

THE top performing NAPLAN schools in Bundaberg have been revealed following the 2019 results release.

Students in Year 3, 5, 7 and 9 took part in the controversial nationwide standardised test in May.

The test is designed to measure students in literacy and numeracy and track progress.

Across the Bundaberg region found Year 3 and Year 5 students at St Luke's Anglican School got an average NAPLAN score of 4868 - the area's top performing primary school.

The second best performing primary school was Gooburrum State School where the average result was 4834 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

The third best performing primary school was Bundaberg East State School where the schoolwide average score was 4581.

St Luke's Anglican School was Bundaberg's top performing high school. Their Year 7 and Year 9 students received an average NAPLAN score of 5863.

The second best performing high school was Bundaberg Christian College where the average score was 5590, while the third best performing school was Shalom College, where the average score was 5512.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial with the Queensland Government calling for a national review into the test.

St Luke's principal Craig Merritt said the test was an important diagnostic tool to gauge how their students were progressing and also benchmark their curriculum.

"We don't see it as a competition between us and the other schools," he said.

"What we focus on is how the students do over time, and we look at what's happening in our curriculum to support those essential skills.

"We believe having a strong, creative and innovative curriculum, will help develop those strong literacy and numeracy skills within our students.

"It also helps us look at how the students progress over time, because education is about growth, it's about development and that's what we're looking for."

Mr Merritt praised education in the Bundaberg region and said NAPLAN wasn't used to rank our schools.

"Bundaberg is very lucky to have such a vibrant scene," he said.

"We've got a lot of great schools, sometimes NAPLAN results can be inconsistent but it's just something that happens.

"Bundaberg schools are doing very well."

Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said more than 50,000 students nationally re-sat the test after interruptions in the online test.