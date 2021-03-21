REVEALED: How Bundaberg death rate compares with rest of Qld

Data has revealed the number of deaths in the Bundaberg region.

Bundaberg recorded the tenth highest rate of deaths in Queensland in 2020.

According to official data, the city reported 617 deaths throughout the year.

The seaside suburb of Bargara had 64 reported deaths.

Fellow seaside suburb Burnett Heads had eight deaths recorded, while Childers recorded 28.

Records show Gin Gin had 23 deaths reported.

Bundaberg city was listed ninth for deaths in the state in 2019 with 647 and tenth in 2018 with 620.

Southport has consistently topped the list over those years, with 1291 deaths in 2020.

State-wide, the most deaths in 2020 were recorded in July, while in 2019, the most were recorded in August.

In 2018, August again recorded the most deaths across the state.

Other stats:

Biggenden - 11

Mundubbera - 9

Agnes Water - 10

Gayndah - 21