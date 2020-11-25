Menu
The Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival.
News

REVEALED: How Agnes Fest will spend $25k funding boost

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 1:30 PM
AGNES Blues, Roots and Rock Festival goers can expect a line-up of more artists next year, thanks to a recent $25k funding boost.

The popular 1770 festival recently got a share of $24,000 plus $1000 in-kind from Gladstone Regional Council's Community Development Fund.

Event manager Sharon Hare said the funding would go towards lifting the festival's visual appeal, hiring more emerging artists, implementing additional stage infrastructure and promoting the festival.

 

The Discovery Stage, which was introduced at this year’s festival, will have additional shade and seating for next year’s event.
Ms Hare said organisers were very interested in introducing a newer element to the festival.

"We'll have this whole other area where emerging artists would perform," Ms Hare said.

Punters can expect additional seating and shade at the Discovery Stage, an area which was introduced at this year's festival.

Ms Hare said organisers were currently in negotiations booking new artists for the three-day festival.

"We're very much interested in supporting Central Queensland performers to reach new audiences and to have this experience," she said.

8 Ball Aitken will return to the festival for the seventh time.
Currently, next year's festival line-up includes 8 Ball Aitken, Hayley Marsten and Hat Fitz & Cara who will all play at the Marquee Stage.

Ms Hare said the event was expected to hit full capacity.

"We are expecting to hit the mark for what we usually get," she said.

"The town gets fully booked out during this time, we're expecting a good crowd."

Ms Hare said council's support for the event went a long way in boosting the region's art and music industry.

"We can try new things, and can help the region's arts," she said.

"These events are so important as they value performers who are getting paid for their work, which in light of the current climate is really important."

