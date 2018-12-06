Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OFF THE LIST: Certain Hervey Bay businesses will be able to accept food purchases on the cashless welfare card (pictured) but the list compiled by Indue says alcohol purchases at the locations are restricted.
OFF THE LIST: Certain Hervey Bay businesses will be able to accept food purchases on the cashless welfare card (pictured) but the list compiled by Indue says alcohol purchases at the locations are restricted. FILE
News

REVEALED: Hervey Bay venues that will accept cashless card

Blake Antrobus
by
6th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay merchants are already being excluded from accepting the cashless debit card as the roll-out date for the controversial policy nears.

But those same businesses can still accept food purchases at different terminals, provided alcohol is not purchased.

Businesses who accept Visa or EFTPOS cards will automatically be able to accept the cashless card unless they sell gambling or alcohol products.

Details published on a list of Blocked and Excluded Merchants reveal certain stores in Hervey Bay have asked for exclusion or been blocked from accepting alcohol purchases on the card.

Fraser Coast businesses including the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Torquay Hotel, Hervey Bay Hotel/Resort, Pialba Bowls Club have been named in the list so far.

It means counter meals but not drinks can be purchased.

Locations in Bundaberg, Ceduna, the Goldfields and East Kimberley have also been listed.

The cashless debit card is due to be rolled out in the Hinkler region in the weeks following January 29, 2019.

Letters advising Hervey Bay and Bundaberg residents of the next step have already been sent over the past few days.

cashless debit card fcbusiness fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay welfare
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FIGHTING FOR BREATH: Ex-worker sues Bundaberg Sugar for $2m

    premium_icon FIGHTING FOR BREATH: Ex-worker sues Bundaberg Sugar for $2m

    News AN 85-year-old man left permanently disabled after being exposed to asbestos during his 38 years of working for Bundaberg Sugar is suing the company for $2m.

    • 6th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Captain's acquittal raises questions over prosecution system

    premium_icon Captain's acquittal raises questions over prosecution system

    News Court's acquittal of 1770 captain raises questions over legal system

    • 6th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy restaurants makes blocked list for Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon Bundy restaurants makes blocked list for Cashless Debit Card

    News Cashless Debit Card holders to will have to budget tightly

    • 6th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Uber hits Bundy's roads from today

    premium_icon Uber hits Bundy's roads from today

    News Locals can download the app from 3pm

    • 6th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners