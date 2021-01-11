REVEALED: Headline act for Agnes music festival

Killing Heidi has been announced as the headline act at the upcoming Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival at 1770.

The anticipation surrounding the Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival continues to grow as the organising committee recently announced its headline act.

Killing Heidi, responsible for mammoth rock hits which made their mark on Australian music in the 2000s, will be rocking the night away at 1770 on February 19.

Their impressive CV includes debut platinum album Reflector, which brought four major ARIA awards, with members Ella and Jesse Hooper also winning APRA Songwriters of the Year in 2001.

The accolades do not stop there, with Killing Heidi registering several hits in the top 20 of Triple J's Hottest 100 during the early 2000s.

Ms Hooper, the band's vocalist, said what Killing Heidi's music meant and still means to people that shared an amazing experience with them, blows her away.

"I meet so many people, especially young women, who tell me how Killing

Heidi inspired them to be themselves, back themselves or even start a band," she said.

"I'm completely honoured that it had that effect on people".

After a fruitful decade of diverse solo and duo pursuits, Ella and Jesse reignited the Killing Heidi flame in 2016 at the 20th anniversary Queenscliff Music Festival.

After a sold-out capital cities tour and extensive regional run of shows in 2018, they hooked up in 2019 to co-headline with 90s rock icons Baby Animals.

As well as headlining the Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival Fest main Marquee Stage for the first time next month, 2021 will also see Killing Heidi rocking out on the monster Red Hot Summer Tour across Australia.

From March, the band will tour with fellow Australian rock giants Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika and Linda and Chris Cheney (Living End).

Three-day ABR & R Festival early bird tickets are currently on sale at $132 for a

limited time.

Book your tickets and places to stay HERE.