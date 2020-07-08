REVEALED: Gympie region’s hottest tradie of 2020

SERIOUS or not, there can be no doubting this region has some pretty well built, good looking tradesmen and women.

Gympie Times readers responded enthusiastically to a Facebook callout looking for the region's hottest tradie over the weekend and we ended up with a list of 23 finalists for people to vote on to single that list down to one name - the region's Hottest Tradie of 2020.

The Gympie Times is an equal opportunity news brand and was happy to see there were plenty of men and women who made that finalists list.

But there can only be one winner - and that winner is, Gympie glazier and business owner Leisa Harch, who proudly nominated herself. And we are so glad she did because she is awesome.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Leisa Harch is our winner for 2020. Congratulations Leisa Harch!

"Ima tag myself, what the hell … qualified glazier and owner, Gympie Glazing Works," Leisa said when she nominated.

She took out the online poll with 16 per cent of the total vote, and was followed by Claudia Alford who secured 12 per cent of the vote and then Aaron Sander and Doug Rose, with 9 per cent of the vote each.

A very gracious Leisa attributes her success to bthe "the awesome talented and strong men I have around me on my team".

"The guys I work with make me a better tradie," she said.

Glazer Leisa Harch at work.

"There are not too many female glaziers in Qld, and even though I have completed my trade, I will always need my guys around to help with stuff, that my little girlie arms can't lift or fix. My guys at Gympie Glazing Works definitely make me a better tradie, I'm super grateful for them."

I've been a glazier for more than 10 years nand has worked in the industry since she was 15.

"I'm biased, but I thought my husband Michael Harch would've won this poll, he's hot for sure," she said.

"It's fairly normal now being a female in a male dominated trade, I don't expect to be treated any differently, and I'm usually not. Most local people know and respect my capabilities and what I can do. I'm treated equally which is all I can ask for.

"As a female though, I know my capabilities and limits, so I'm never scared to put my hand up for help if I need a guy to help me with something at work or on a job.

"I'm happy to win this title, was a bit of a last minute funny idea to tag myself in the nominations, after I had nominated the three guys in my business..... I didn't actually think so many people would comment or 'like' it.

"But what the heck, it's all in the name of a bit of harmless fun.

Anyone nominated on that list could've won for sure."

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Claudia Alford came second in this year’s search. Well done.

Sue Chapman nominated Matt Brown.

"Matt Brown from MRB Electrical and Earthworks. Locally born and bred. Business Owner and best machine operator and Electrician in the area. And he's single but good luck because he's a 100% worker."

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Aaron Sander came an equal third in this year’s search.

Jacob Godwin nominated "the dog, Aaron Sander Concreting. been shlabbin since he was 10 years old, hangs off the screed with his eyes closed."

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Myles Whitewood

Debbie Smith nominated Rick Kruik.

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Rachel Chubb

"I want to nominate Rick Kruik owner of Cooloola Glass & Aluminium, Rick has been in the glazier business in Gympie for over 20 years. If you call he will build it Hottest tradie I know."

Gympie's Hottest Tradie Search 2020: Reece Plate