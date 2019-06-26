Revealed: Global hotel brand lined up for Bundy

PLACE TO STAY: The new hotel planned near the airport.

A SEVEN-STOREY, 143-bedroom hotel has been approved for the Bundaberg Airport Precinct.

Bundaberg Regional Council said accommodation was on the rise in the city, and short-term accommodation was specifically in need.

Planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the hotel would address the need for more accommodation options close to the Bundaberg CBD and airport.

"Council recently conducted a short term accommodation demand study which identified a significant shortage in the number of beds available,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"Tourism is one of the region's key industries and one we are looking to grow, but to do that there needs to first be an increase in available short term accommodation.

"The airport hotel, which the applicant has suggested will be branded Ramada Wyndham, will have a relationship with the Brothers Sports Club however the two facilities will be operated independently.

"It will be the first significant multi-storey accommodation built in Bundaberg for more than 20 years.”

The application was lodged over two sites on Takalvan St and Childers Rd totalling 255.54ha.

The hotel will feature a 330m frontage to Takalvan Street, two boardrooms and an outdoor area and gardens.

The main development will be on a portion of the site used by Brothers for car parking and bowling greens.

"The hotel will co-locate with Brothers Sports Club activities with a lease arrangement being entered in to over the development footprint,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

The combined application for a material change of use and the reconfiguring of a lot was first submitted in December last year.

Community feedback suggested the appearance of the proposed development was not the best, and Cr Sommerfeld confirmed that was one of the 56 conditions placed on the approval.

Lodged on behalf of developer H105 Pty Ltd, InsiteSJC town planner Shane Booth said they were proud to be part of the project.

"We are excited to be able to deliver the first significantly sized accommodation in the last 20 years,” Mr Booth said.

"We are hoping it will bring further development at the airport and more flights for locals to be able to travel out to other places.”

Mr Booth said the hotel would provide an economic boost and encourage travel.

"With the number of rooms and location of the hotel, it's right at the entry of town and close to the airport... hopefully it will drive the tourism market,” he said.

"People will have the option to fly in, spend a day or two, and have easy access to short-term accommodation. We definitely think it will drive tourism and the short-term stay market.

"We've worked pretty closely with council over the past 18 months to get this project to delivery and they have been quite helpful.”