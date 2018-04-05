REVEALED: Gifts Bundy people want to give Prince Charles

JACQUELINE Pond was overcome with excitement when she heard that Prince Charles was coming to the Rum City.

The 42-year-old year old, who has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, says she is one of the biggest fans of the royal family.

With a needle in hand she spent three weeks embroidering a cross-stitch pattern of Prince William and wife Kate and now hopes to gift it to the future king of England during his visit to Bundaberg tomorrow.

Miss Pond told the NewsMail crafting was in her blood, passed down through generations of women.

Although it may take her more time to complete the craft work, Miss Pond said she never let her disabilities get in the way of the things she loved.

"I really like all artwork," she said.

"I just hope I get a chance to meet the prince and give him two of my works."

The second cross stitch Miss Pond made was of Prince Harry.

"I've made one of Steven Irwin and Abba before too," Miss Pond said.

"I started cross-stitch a long time ago."

It's not the only gift in store for Prince Charles.

Bundaberg Honey supplied two samples of its mixed bush variety to the avid honey collector, who puts it in his tea.

And Bundaberg man Grant Maclean hopes to speak with His Royal Highness about the restoration efforts at his family's ancestral home, Duart Castle in Scotland.

The NewsMail spoke with Mr Maclean last week and he said he had put aside a Duart Castle broach to give the Prince of Wales.

Mr Maclean said Duart Castle was one of the few original clan seats that had survived as the home of the chief and his family while also being open to the public.

Miss Pond said it would be the biggest thrill of her life if she was to meet the prince and to know he had her work would be an honour.