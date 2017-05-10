REVEALED: Funding for every school in Bundaberg

A NEW tool has given Bundaberg region parents unprecedented information on exactly how much Commonwealth funding their children's school will receive.
The Australian Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion for Australia's schools over the next decade, starting from 2018.
It will be distributed according to a model of fair, needs-based and transparent funding. This investment will be tied to school reforms which are proven to boost student results.
That means more than 99% of schools will see a year-on-year increase in funding.
A small number of non-government schools which receive more funding than other schools with similar needs will see a small reduction in funding.
The funding increase was recommended by the Gonski review.
The 2011 Review of Funding for Schooling was commissioned by the former Government and led by David Gonski.
Name: 2017 2027 Total (10 yrs)
Alloway State School
$157,900 $253,300 $2,074,800 - increase of $495,800
Avoca State School
$995,400 $1,596,700 $13,080,000 - increase of $3,126,000
Avondale State School
$82,600 $132,400 $1,084,900 - increase of $258,900
Bargara State School
$1,082,600 $1,736,500 $14,225,700 - increase of $3,399,700
Branyan Rd State School
$841,800 $1,350,300 $11,061,400 - increase of $2,643,400
Booyal Central State School
$90,400 $144,900 $1,187,200 - increase of $283,200
Bullyard State School
$156,900 $251,700 $2,061,700 - increase of $492,700
Bundaberg Central State School
$233,500 $374,500 $3,068,300 - increase of $733,300
Bundaberg Christian College
$6,086,000 $8,729,000 $74,804,000 - increase of $13,944,000
Bundaberg East State School
$1,487,000 $2,385,300 $19,540,200 - increase of $4,670,200
Bundaberg North State High School
$2,373,000 $3,806,400 $31,183,000 - increase of $7,453,000
Bundaberg North State School
$1,126,600 $1,807,200 $14,804,400 - increase of $3,538,400
Bundaberg South State School
$531,500 $852,600 $6,984,700 - increase of $1,669,700
Bundaberg Special School
$990,700 $1,589,100 $13,018,300 - increase of $3,111,300
Bundaberg State High School
$5,528,600 $8,868,300 $72,651,200 - increase of $17,365,200
Bundaberg West State School
$821,500 $1,317,700 $10,794,800 - increase of $2,579,800
Burnett Youth Learning Centre
$742,600 $1,497,300 $11,290,500 - increase of $3,864,500
Burnett Heads State School
$383,900 $615,800 $5,044,900 - increase of $1,205,900
Burnett State College Gayndah
$1,025,300 $1,644,700 $13,473,700 - increase of $3,220,700
Childers State School
$884,300 $1,418,400 $11,619,900 - increase of $2,776,900
Coral Coast Christian School
$335,000 $526,400 $4,347,400 - increase of $997,400
Cordalba State School
$213,700 $342,700 $2,807,400 - increase of $670,400
Elliott Heads State School
$309,100 $495,900 $4,062,100 - increase of $971,100
Gin Gin State School
$801,300 $1,285,400 $10,529,800 - increase of $2,516,800
Gin Gin State High School
$1,572,400 $2,522,100 $20,662,100 - increase of $4,938,100
Givelda State School
$70,800 $113,500 $930,000 - increase of $222,000
Gooburrum State School
$328,900 $527,600 $4,322,500 - increase of $1,033,500
Goodwood State School
$167,200 $268,200 $2,197,600 - increase of $525,600
Isis District State High School
$1,616,600 $2,593,200 $21,244,000 - increase of $5,078,000
Kalkie State School
$686,100 $1,100,600 $9,016,300 - increase of $2,155,300
Kepnock State High School
$4,735,000 $7,595,200 $62,221,800 - increase of $14,871,800
Kolan South State School
$312,600 $501,500 $4,108,100 - increase of $982,100
Lowmead State School
$70,300 $112,700 $923,300 - increase of $220,300
Maroondan State School
$109,800 $176,100 $1,442,800 - increase of $344,800
McIlwraith State School
$68,700 $110,200 $902,800 - increase of $215,800
Moore Park State School
$578,800 $928,300 $7,605,100 - increase of $1,817,100
Mount Perry State School
$224,100 $359,500 $2,944,800 - increase of $703,800
Norville State School
$41,728,800 $2,773,100 $22,717,300 - increase of $5,429,300
Oakwood State School
$285,900 $458,600 $3,757,000 - increase of $898,000
Shalom College
$14,452,200 $20,417,700 $176,082,100 - increase of $31,560,100
Sharon State School
$348,100 $558,400 $4,574,500 - increase of $1,093,500
St John's Lutheran Primary School
$1,632,700 $2,313,400 $19,925,800 - increase of $3,598,800
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Bundaberg
$1,604,700 $2,266,900 $19,549,700 - increase of $3,502,700
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Childers
$996,900 $1,408,400 $12,145,800 - increase of $2,176,800
St Luke's Anglican School
$6,694,200 $9,897,300 $83,760,400 - increase of $16,818,400
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
$3,663,800 $5,176,100 $44,637,000 - increase of $7,999,000
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School
$3,856,900 $5,448,900 $46,990,300 - increase of $8,421,300
Thabeban State School
$546,800 $877,100 $7,185,300 - increase of $1,717,300
Walkervale State School
$1,352,200 $2,169,000 $17,768,500 - increase of $4,246,500
WallavilleState School
$170,500 $273,500 $2,240,600 - increase of $535,600
Winfield State School
$24,200 $38,800 $317,800 - increase of $75,800
Woongarra State School
$1,023,400 $1,641,700 $13,448,600 - increase of $3,214,600