REVEALED: Funding for every school in Bundaberg

A NEW tool has given Bundaberg region parents unprecedented information on exactly how much Commonwealth funding their children's school will receive.

The Australian Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion for Australia's schools over the next decade, starting from 2018.

It will be distributed according to a model of fair, needs-based and transparent funding. This investment will be tied to school reforms which are proven to boost student results.

That means more than 99% of schools will see a year-on-year increase in funding.

A small number of non-government schools which receive more funding than other schools with similar needs will see a small reduction in funding.

The funding increase was recommended by the Gonski review.

The 2011 Review of Funding for Schooling was commissioned by the former Government and led by David Gonski.

Name: 2017 2027 Total (10 yrs)

Alloway State School

$157,900 $253,300 $2,074,800 - increase of $495,800

Avoca State School

$995,400 $1,596,700 $13,080,000 - increase of $3,126,000

Avondale State School

$82,600 $132,400 $1,084,900 - increase of $258,900

Bargara State School

$1,082,600 $1,736,500 $14,225,700 - increase of $3,399,700

Branyan Rd State School

$841,800 $1,350,300 $11,061,400 - increase of $2,643,400

Booyal Central State School

$90,400 $144,900 $1,187,200 - increase of $283,200

Bullyard State School

$156,900 $251,700 $2,061,700 - increase of $492,700

Bundaberg Central State School

$233,500 $374,500 $3,068,300 - increase of $733,300

Bundaberg Christian College

$6,086,000 $8,729,000 $74,804,000 - increase of $13,944,000

Bundaberg East State School

$1,487,000 $2,385,300 $19,540,200 - increase of $4,670,200

Bundaberg North State High School

$2,373,000 $3,806,400 $31,183,000 - increase of $7,453,000

Bundaberg North State School

$1,126,600 $1,807,200 $14,804,400 - increase of $3,538,400

Bundaberg South State School

$531,500 $852,600 $6,984,700 - increase of $1,669,700

Bundaberg Special School

$990,700 $1,589,100 $13,018,300 - increase of $3,111,300

Bundaberg State High School

$5,528,600 $8,868,300 $72,651,200 - increase of $17,365,200

Bundaberg West State School

$821,500 $1,317,700 $10,794,800 - increase of $2,579,800

Burnett Youth Learning Centre

$742,600 $1,497,300 $11,290,500 - increase of $3,864,500

Burnett Heads State School

$383,900 $615,800 $5,044,900 - increase of $1,205,900

Burnett State College Gayndah

$1,025,300 $1,644,700 $13,473,700 - increase of $3,220,700

Childers State School

$884,300 $1,418,400 $11,619,900 - increase of $2,776,900

Coral Coast Christian School

$335,000 $526,400 $4,347,400 - increase of $997,400

Cordalba State School

$213,700 $342,700 $2,807,400 - increase of $670,400

Elliott Heads State School

$309,100 $495,900 $4,062,100 - increase of $971,100

Gin Gin State School

$801,300 $1,285,400 $10,529,800 - increase of $2,516,800

Gin Gin State High School

$1,572,400 $2,522,100 $20,662,100 - increase of $4,938,100

Givelda State School

$70,800 $113,500 $930,000 - increase of $222,000

Gooburrum State School

$328,900 $527,600 $4,322,500 - increase of $1,033,500

Goodwood State School

$167,200 $268,200 $2,197,600 - increase of $525,600

Isis District State High School

$1,616,600 $2,593,200 $21,244,000 - increase of $5,078,000

Kalkie State School

$686,100 $1,100,600 $9,016,300 - increase of $2,155,300

Kepnock State High School

$4,735,000 $7,595,200 $62,221,800 - increase of $14,871,800

Kolan South State School

$312,600 $501,500 $4,108,100 - increase of $982,100

Lowmead State School

$70,300 $112,700 $923,300 - increase of $220,300

Maroondan State School

$109,800 $176,100 $1,442,800 - increase of $344,800

McIlwraith State School

$68,700 $110,200 $902,800 - increase of $215,800

Moore Park State School

$578,800 $928,300 $7,605,100 - increase of $1,817,100

Mount Perry State School

$224,100 $359,500 $2,944,800 - increase of $703,800

Norville State School

$41,728,800 $2,773,100 $22,717,300 - increase of $5,429,300

Oakwood State School

$285,900 $458,600 $3,757,000 - increase of $898,000

Shalom College

$14,452,200 $20,417,700 $176,082,100 - increase of $31,560,100

Sharon State School

$348,100 $558,400 $4,574,500 - increase of $1,093,500

St John's Lutheran Primary School

$1,632,700 $2,313,400 $19,925,800 - increase of $3,598,800

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Bundaberg

$1,604,700 $2,266,900 $19,549,700 - increase of $3,502,700

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Childers

$996,900 $1,408,400 $12,145,800 - increase of $2,176,800

St Luke's Anglican School

$6,694,200 $9,897,300 $83,760,400 - increase of $16,818,400

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

$3,663,800 $5,176,100 $44,637,000 - increase of $7,999,000

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School

$3,856,900 $5,448,900 $46,990,300 - increase of $8,421,300

Thabeban State School

$546,800 $877,100 $7,185,300 - increase of $1,717,300

Walkervale State School

$1,352,200 $2,169,000 $17,768,500 - increase of $4,246,500

WallavilleState School

$170,500 $273,500 $2,240,600 - increase of $535,600

Winfield State School

$24,200 $38,800 $317,800 - increase of $75,800

Woongarra State School

$1,023,400 $1,641,700 $13,448,600 - increase of $3,214,600