The proposed plan for Hinkler Central.
News

REVEALED: First images of planned Hinkler Central upgrade

Crystal Jones
by
8th Oct 2019 3:22 PM
THE first image has emerged of a planned redevelopment of Hinkler Central with a new medical wing.

The plans for external and internal extensions, which have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council, will affect the northern side of the Hinkler Central Shopping Centre for new specialty shops, a new pharmacy and medical centre.

Twenty-six car parks will be removed to make way for the development, if approved.

A total of 1026 car parking spaces will remain, down from 1052.

The proposed medical precinct extension is situated on the northern half of the site that is not impacted by flood and adopts a raised single-storey design with an increased concrete slab height to ensure the finished floor levels achieve an appropriate level of flood immunity.

The planned changes.
hinkler central retail shopping
