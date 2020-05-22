REVEALED: Fate of Bundaberg’s Target

THERE is good news for Bundaberg Target fans with the store earmarked to remain open following today’s announcement that a number of stores would close or be rebranded as Kmart.

A spokesperson from Target said the Bundaberg store was not impacted by today’s announcement and would continue trading as usual.

This morning, Wesfarmers unveiled plans to shut up to 75 Target stores and convert as many as 92 to its highly successful Kmart brand in a major restructure.

Wesfarmers said it will close 10 to 25 large format stores and 50 small format Target Country stores.

Another 10 to 40 Target stores and 52 Target Country stores will be converted to the Kmart brand.