REVEALED: Factor linking Bundaberg's road fatalities in 2018

SHOCKING: Although road fatality numbers have decreased nationally, Bundaberg saw an increase in accidents causing death last year.

SHOCKING: Although road fatality numbers have decreased nationally, Bundaberg saw an increase in accidents causing death last year. CHRISSY HARRIS

NEW fatality statistics have revealed shocking similarities between the 13 deaths, including those of two children, on Bundaberg roads last year.

Data released by the Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities has highlighted key repetitions in the details of the region's deadly traffic incidents, with the most alarming figure relating to speed.

Out of the nine fatal crashes throughout the year, which led to the deaths of 13 people, eight took place in a 100km zone, according to the government data.

>> Read more: Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

The one incident that didn't fall in this category was the death of an 18-year-old pedestrian who was stuck by a car on Bargara Rd in May, a location that has a speed limit of 80km.

Another repeated occurrence was the loss of more than one person in a collision, with four car crashes resulting in double-fatalities including the death of two children in September and November.

The data comes just days after Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack weighed in on the national decline of traffic-related deaths, stating that it was not time for road users to be complacent even though the overall decline nationally was a positive result.

>> Read more: Devastated family pays tribute to "devoted Nanna”

There were 1146 fatalities across Australia in the 12-month period, a decrease from the 1224 road toll in 2017.

"A 6.4 per cent decline in road deaths last year should trigger a reason to ask how that performance can be improved in 2019 and what more can we do to make a difference,” Mr McCormack said.

"One road death or accident is one too many and the release of these recent national road death figures should serve as a reminder to all road users and stakeholders, including all governments, to be ever-vigilant and work harder to achieve improvements.”

Although the national figure showed a drop in deaths, the Bundaberg region saw an increase from the previous year with 11 losses in 2017.

Severe crashes in Bundaberg saw the death of seven drivers, three passengers including an 8-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, two pedestrians and one motorcycle rider last year.