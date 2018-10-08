REVEALED: Every merchant blocked from accepting cashless card
ALL the merchants who have been blocked by Indue or have asked to be excluded from accepting the Cashless Debit Card in Australia so far have been revealed.
All businesses who accept Visa or Eftpos cards will automatically be able to accept the cashless card unless they sell alcohol or gambling products.
However, provided it's not its main activity, a business that does sell alcohol or gambling products may still be able to accept the card.
Businesses that only sell restricted goods on the other hand, will be automatically blocked and will be unable to accept the card, for example a liquor store.
Merchants who have been blocked from accepting the Cashless Debit Card have either opted to be blocked or have had a terminal blocked from accepting the Cashless Debit Card (e.g. a hotel that has terminals unblocked to accept food or accommodation payments, but the card does not work at the bar terminal). Bundaberg and Hervey Bay specific businesses will be published online when the card is implemented.
See the comprehensive list of hotels, motels, taverns and pubs, restaurants, eateries and shops that have been blocked or excluded from accepting the card (Australia-wide) below.
Each list is broken down by how the business was blocked/excluded from accepting the Cashless Debit Card.
Merchants who wished to be excluded:
- Penong Hotel
- Ceduna and Districts Bowls Club
- Ceduna Motor Inn
- Smoky Bay Community Club
- Thevenard Football Club
- Thevenard Hotel
- Emma Gorge - El Questro
- Drysdale River Station
- Pumphouse Restaurant
- Nullarbor Hotel/Motel
- Lake Argyle Resort
- Spinifex Hotel
- The Great Northern (Port Lincoln)
Merchants blocked by Indue:
- Ceduna Foreshore Hotel/Motel
- The Hoochery Distillery
- Vaggs Liquor Store
- Derby Boab Inn
- Taxi Epay
- The Opal Inn (Coober Pedy)
- Pastoral Hotel motel (Port Augusta)
- Roebuck Bay Hotel
- Fassina Holdings (Wine Savy)
- Pit Lane Liquor
- A1 Cabins and Caravan Park
- Sky Tavern (Port Augusta)
- Matso's Broome Brewery
- Woodcroft Tavern
- Liquorland Brighton
- Liquorland Tewantin
- Hutt St Cellars (Adelaide)
- Palmerston Tavern (ALH Group)
- Cellarbrations at Johns Food and Liquor
- Redback SA Pty Ltd (Sam's Place)
- Kimba Gateway Hotel
- Lake Street Liquor (Perth)
- Central Hotel Leonora
- Forest St Deli (Port Augusta)
- Mintable Outback Store
- Regency Tavern (Adelaide)
- Ab Original Consultants
- The Stuart Hotal
- The Tassie Tavern (Port Augusta)
- Liquorland Hindmarsh
Alcohol selling terminals blocked but food purchases allowed:
- Hotel Kununurra
- Timber Creek Hotel
- Gulliver's Tavern
- Utakarra IGA
- Kimberley Hotel - Halls Creek
- Star and Garter Hotel
- The Kalgoorlie Club
- The Miner's Rest Motel
- Kambalda Hotel
- Leinster Tavern