REVEALED: Every merchant blocked from accepting cashless card

Each list is broken down by how the business was blocked/excluded.

Each list is broken down by how the business was blocked/excluded. Contributed

ALL the merchants who have been blocked by Indue or have asked to be excluded from accepting the Cashless Debit Card in Australia so far have been revealed.

All businesses who accept Visa or Eftpos cards will automatically be able to accept the cashless card unless they sell alcohol or gambling products.

However, provided it's not its main activity, a business that does sell alcohol or gambling products may still be able to accept the card.

Businesses that only sell restricted goods on the other hand, will be automatically blocked and will be unable to accept the card, for example a liquor store.

Merchants who have been blocked from accepting the Cashless Debit Card have either opted to be blocked or have had a terminal blocked from accepting the Cashless Debit Card (e.g. a hotel that has terminals unblocked to accept food or accommodation payments, but the card does not work at the bar terminal). Bundaberg and Hervey Bay specific businesses will be published online when the card is implemented.

See the comprehensive list of hotels, motels, taverns and pubs, restaurants, eateries and shops that have been blocked or excluded from accepting the card (Australia-wide) below.

Each list is broken down by how the business was blocked/excluded from accepting the Cashless Debit Card.

Merchants who wished to be excluded:

Penong Hotel

Ceduna and Districts Bowls Club

Ceduna Motor Inn

Smoky Bay Community Club

Thevenard Football Club

Thevenard Hotel

Emma Gorge - El Questro

Drysdale River Station

Pumphouse Restaurant

Nullarbor Hotel/Motel

Lake Argyle Resort

Spinifex Hotel

The Great Northern (Port Lincoln)

Merchants blocked by Indue:

Ceduna Foreshore Hotel/Motel

The Hoochery Distillery

Vaggs Liquor Store

Derby Boab Inn

Taxi Epay

The Opal Inn (Coober Pedy)

Pastoral Hotel motel (Port Augusta)

Roebuck Bay Hotel

Fassina Holdings (Wine Savy)

Pit Lane Liquor

A1 Cabins and Caravan Park

Sky Tavern (Port Augusta)

Matso's Broome Brewery

Woodcroft Tavern

Liquorland Brighton

Liquorland Tewantin

Hutt St Cellars (Adelaide)

Palmerston Tavern (ALH Group)

Cellarbrations at Johns Food and Liquor

Redback SA Pty Ltd (Sam's Place)

Kimba Gateway Hotel

Lake Street Liquor (Perth)

Central Hotel Leonora

Forest St Deli (Port Augusta)

Mintable Outback Store

Regency Tavern (Adelaide)

Ab Original Consultants

The Stuart Hotal

The Tassie Tavern (Port Augusta)

Liquorland Hindmarsh

Alcohol selling terminals blocked but food purchases allowed: