REVEALED: Design plans for new coffee shop and 24 hr servo

A development application which could see a new service station and cafe built in Childers has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Designs by Verve.

A development application which could see a new service station and cafe built in Childers has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Designs by Verve.

If jobs, cheap fuel and coffee is a winning trifecta, a new development application for the region is ticking some desirable boxes.

The Bundaberg region could see new service station and cafe built if the recent development application is given the green light.

A material change of use and operational works application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for the proposed project on 164-168 Churchill St, Childers.

A development application which could see a new service station and cafe built in Childers has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Designs by Verve.

Brisbane Prestige Property Developments is the listed applicant for the proposed development and the company's managing director John G Samios spoke to the NewsMail about some of the finer details of the project.

Mr Samios said Metro Petroleum and Stellarossa Coffee were the businesses pegged for the development which would also include a playground if approved.

A development application which could see a new service station and cafe built in Childers has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Designs by Verve.

"Metro was looking at expanding into this region and supplying cheaper fuel, they will have Cold Rock Ice Cream, Mr Whippy and Cheesecakes in store, and the Director of Stellarossa Coffee has a soft spot for this area," he said.

If this development is approved, he said "jobs, cheap fuel, coffee shop, convenience, [and a] safe rest stop with kids play area" were among the benefits it could bring to the region.

A development application which could see a new service station and cafe built in Childers has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

Mr Samios said noise and lighting had been taken into consideration and the service station would include VR2 - a vapour recovery control.

There are three fuel bowsers expected to operate 24-hours at the proposed servo.

Mr Samios said local contractors would be used to build the project and construction would take four to six months.

A development application which could see a new service station and cafe built in Childers has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Designs by Verve.

MORE STORIES