REVEALED: Decision on making cashless card bill permanent

THE Federal Government has failed for now in its bid to make the Cashless Debit Card permanent.

But the program has been extended for two years in the current trial sites.

The Government's original plan was to make the card permanent in Ceduna in South Australia, the East Kimberley and Goldfields regions of Western Australia, and the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region of Queensland.

But independent senator Rex Patrick voiced his opposition to the cashless card on Wednesday, which meant the bill was likely to be voted down in the Senate.

In response social services Minister Anne Ruston introduced last-minute amendments to instead extend the current program, leading to the Centre Alliance senator, Stirling Griff, abstaining from the vote.

The amended bill was passed by one vote.

In Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, the card only applies to people aged 35 years and under who receive jobseeker and parenting payments.

People in the trial sites who have started receiving eligible welfare payments during the COVID-19 crisis will be placed on the card once the government lifts a pause on new entrants.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has been contacted for comment.