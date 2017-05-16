REVEALED: Days, times, areas intruders most likely to strike

A graph showing the instances of unlawful entries over the past 12 months.

THE central Bundaberg area is the most hard hit by unlawful entry, according to Queensland Police data.

Statistics from May 9, 2016 to May 9, 2017, reveal 437 offences in the Bundaberg police area.

Data also reveals the days and times when thieves are more likely to strike.

Over the course of a year, Sundays from 12-1pm appear to have the highest instance of unlawful entry offences, with almost as many occurring at the same time on Saturdays.

Saturdays from 6-7pm and 9-10pm also rank high.

So what are the least likely times and days for unlawful entry?

According to the data, Fridays from 6-7pm, Tuesdays from 4-5pm, Wednesdays from 4-6pm, Thursdays from 11pm-12am and Mondays from 1-2am and again from 4-5am.

Data reveals days, times and streets burglars have struck. Thinkstock

The Queensland police data showed six offences on Woongarra St and nine on Bourbong St in the 12-month period.

Five were noted on Joyce St and four on Goodwood Rd.

Targo St had five unlawful entries, while McConville St also recorded five.

Arthur St saw four.

Other unlawful entry offences appear to be randomly scattered around the town, with many streets clocking up between two and four illegal entries.

The 10-year outlook on illegal entry reveals no recorded instances at 5am on Wednesdays.

However, on the same outlook, Sundays again appear to be the most popular day for intruders to strike, followed by Saturday.

Police had the following advice for mitigating break and enters: