REVEALED: Days, times, areas intruders most likely to strike

THE central Bundaberg area is the most hard hit by unlawful entry, according to Queensland Police data.
Statistics from May 9, 2016 to May 9, 2017, reveal 437 offences in the Bundaberg police area.
Data also reveals the days and times when thieves are more likely to strike.
Over the course of a year, Sundays from 12-1pm appear to have the highest instance of unlawful entry offences, with almost as many occurring at the same time on Saturdays.
Saturdays from 6-7pm and 9-10pm also rank high.
So what are the least likely times and days for unlawful entry?
According to the data, Fridays from 6-7pm, Tuesdays from 4-5pm, Wednesdays from 4-6pm, Thursdays from 11pm-12am and Mondays from 1-2am and again from 4-5am.
The Queensland police data showed six offences on Woongarra St and nine on Bourbong St in the 12-month period.
Five were noted on Joyce St and four on Goodwood Rd.
Targo St had five unlawful entries, while McConville St also recorded five.
Arthur St saw four.
Other unlawful entry offences appear to be randomly scattered around the town, with many streets clocking up between two and four illegal entries.
The 10-year outlook on illegal entry reveals no recorded instances at 5am on Wednesdays.
However, on the same outlook, Sundays again appear to be the most popular day for intruders to strike, followed by Saturday.
Police had the following advice for mitigating break and enters:
- Display street number at the front of the house to assist emergency services to locate your home;
- Ensure all perimeter fences are in good order and that gates are kept closed and locked to restrict unauthorised access to your property;
- Trim trees and shrubs from around doors and windows so as not to provide concealment to intruders and increase visibility to and from the street;
- Install quality security lights around the perimeter of your home to provide more effective illumination at night;
- The power board to your home should be housed within a metal cabinet secured with an electricity authority lock to restrict tampering;
- All perimeter doors to your home should be of solid construction and fitted with quality dead lock sets to restrict unauthorised access to the home;
- All perimeter windows should be secured with key operated locks to restrict unauthorised access;
- Glass within doors and windows should be reinforced by either adhering a shatter resistant film, replacing with laminated glass or having quality metal security grilles or shutters fitted to restrict unauthorised access;
- Record descriptions, models and serial numbers of all your valuables to assist in easy identification should they be reported lost or stolen;
- Photograph jewellery and other collectables for easy identification;
- Consider having a monitored intruder alarm system installed;
- Garages should be locked to restrict access;
- Garden tools, equipment and ladders should be locked away when not in use to prevent them being used to gain access to your home.