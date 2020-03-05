REVEALED: Council decides on nine projects for funding

COUNCIL CHOOSES PROJECTS: Eidsvold deciding on their drought renewal projects at their community consultion in February, 2020. Picture: Julian Lehnert

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has finalised several community projects to be funded through the federal goverment's drought programme.

Several community consultations were conducted in February across the region to discuss each town's allocation of $120,000.

Residents from Monto, Biggenden, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah and Mt Perry voiced their opinions, issues, and concerns in open community discussions.

The council was recently successful in its application of $1 million under the Drought Communities Programme.

Eligible drought-affected councils across Australia have been granted money to deliver immediate economic stimulus, support for local community infrastructure, and provide other drought relief projects.

For this funding program, council has announced which projects they will further investigate to determine their costings.

They are as follows:

Biggenden

- Women's Shed infrastructure set-up

- Wall of Fame project

- Water dispensing station project

Eidsvold

- Main street revitalisation project

Gayndah

- Installation of half-court basketball court in Lion's Park

- Gayndah swimming pool complex fencing upgrade

Monto

- Monto Magic art trail project

Mundubbera

- Shade over Half Penny Park playground and perimeter fencing

Mt Perry

- Airconditioning and solar panels installed at Mt Perry community hall

A key aspect of the funding, according to council, is to use local businesses and contractors to complete these projects, and to stimulate the economy by using local suppliers whenever possible.

These projects will need to be completed before June 30, 2020.

There are several other initiatives being delivered under this funding, which includes:

- Town entry signs for Biggenden, Gayndah, Monto, and Eidsvold

- Village entry signs for Kalpowar, Mungungo, Moonford, Bancroft, Mulgildie, Abercorn, Ideraway, Byrnestown, Dallarnil, Degilbo, Coalstoun Lakes, Gooroolba, Didcot, Monogorilby, and Binjour

- 'Bugger the Drought' Regional Comedy Tour, to be held in four locations across the region from April 30 to May 3, more TBA.

- Drought resilience officer position for grassroots mental health support. Russell Mills has commenced this position as of March 2. Please contact him at the North Burnett Community Service on 0427 654 690 or dro@nbcs.org.au.