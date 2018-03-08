REVEALED: Council decides on portfolios

COUNCILLORS met to finalise the allocation of portfolio responsibilities today.

Mayor Jack Dempsey

said the need to review portfolios followed the recent election of Cr Steve Cooper and Cr John Learmonth.

"It's great to have the full council team now aligned with portfolio responsibil- ities and I look forward to all councillors progressing outcomes for the benefit of our community," Cr Dempsey said.

Here's who is looking after what in the Bundaberg region:

Cr Dempsey: economic development, Cr Jason Bartels: water and wastewater, Cr Bill Trevor: environmental and natural resources, Cr Wayne Honor: roads and drainage, Cr Helen Blackburn: governance and sport and recreation, Cr Greg Barnes: tourism, Cr Scott Rowleson: waste and recycling, Cr Ross Sommerfeld: planning and development, Cr Steve Cooper: finance, Cr Judy Peters: community and cultural services, Cr John Learmonth: health and regulatory services.

For more information on the region's councillors, their portfolios, divisional maps and councillor responsibilities head to the Bundaberg Regional Council website http://bit.ly/2FCQAXY.