REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Mar 2020
Nominations have closed and the field is confirmed for Gladstone's 2020 council elections.

It's a two horse race for the position of mayor between incumbent Matt Burnett and Gladstone business owner Michael Fearns.

All but two sitting councillors have nominated to run again, with Peters Masters and PJ Sobhanian electing not to go for another term.

Early voting begins from March 16 and the election day will be held on March 28.

There are a total of 21 candidates vying for nine available positions.

Putting their hat in the ring are:

BEALE, Kyle (Ocka)

BRANTHWAITE, Darryl

CAMERON, Chris

CHURCHILL, Glenn

EARNSHAW, Gordon

FLEMING, Phil

GLEIXNER, Dominique

GOODLUCK, Kahn

HANSEN, Rick

KEATING, Janine

MAY, Lorraine (Lori)

MCAULLAY, Mick

MCLACHLAN, Mark

MUSZKAT, Natalia

O'GRADY, Desley

PUKU, Jordan Ryan

RAMOS, Rio

SPENCER, Vickie

TOMSETT, Craig

TREVOR, Chris (CT)

WAGNER, Michelle

