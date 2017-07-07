23°
REVEALED: Burnouts to roar back to life at speedway

Shane Jones
| 7th Jul 2017 3:08 PM
FIRE UP: The first burnout event will be on September 23.
FIRE UP: The first burnout event will be on September 23. Tony Scriven

BUNDY Burnouts is back and is promising to be bigger and better than ever before.

The organisation, has announced it will return on September 23 after signing a deal with the new Carina Speeedway owner David Vaughan, who has renamed the venue the Shed Alliance Bundaberg Motorplex.

The date will be the first Burnouts meeting since October and will mark the first major event for the Speedway since it closed earlier last year.

Bundy Burnouts promoter Neil Irvine said it had been a massive relief to get back to the group's concrete pad at the speedway.

"We have a clear horizon and a plan in place to see the sport continue and grow in Bundaberg,” he said.

"To say that the enforced lay-off after the first highly successful event in October last year has been anything other than immensely frustrating would be a lie.”

Bundy Burnouts had a tense time finding out about its future following the demise of the previous lease owners.

But Irvine said the Walker family and Vaughan , throughout the process, had been helpful in keeping the organisation alive.

"I'm also grateful, after the failure of the previous management at the venue, that the belief in our concept shared by Avalon Walker greatly assisted our path in return,” he said.

"The Walker name and Carina venue have been synonymous with motorsport entertainment in Bundaberg.”

The first meeting will be one of a few held in this year's upcoming season with some open to pro-class competitors and others focusing on club level competition.

Dates are yet to be announced.

"We know that we had set the bar high with our first event but most of our infrastructure to deliver these successful shows remain in place,” Irvine said.

"With (promoter) Barry (Pearce) and his team currently installing new fixtures and facilities for patrons it can only work in favour of greater value for fans.”

Vaughan said it was great to work out a deal with Bundy Burnouts.

"We wanted Burnouts to run and help them out,” he said.

"They have already provided volunteer labour and help with their team so it's great to have them on board.”

Nominations for September 23. Updates will be released on the Bundy Burnouts Facebook page.

The organisation is asking for volunteers to help with its comeback.

A full calendar for the upcoming speedway season will be released soon.

