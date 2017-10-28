REVEALED: Bundy's top wedding spots

LOVE BIRDS: Brooke and Chris Bone tied the knot at Eleven Acres over the weekend.

DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.

Wedding guests can get it horribly wrong, wardrobe-wise - and with spring ceremonies cropping up on social calendars, a manners maven says it pays to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons.

Etiquette expert Anna Musson, of The Good Manners Company, said guests should always dress to impress.

"Dressing down is disrespectful; it says you can't be bothered,” she said.

Ms Musson said it was essential to observe the dress code and not show too much skin.

"It's about the bride and groom and everything should be drawing attention to them and not drawing attention away from them,” she said.

"If you're wearing a backless playsuit, that's drawing attention to you.”

Her style don'ts for guests include denim, black and anything white or cream (strictly reserved for the bride).

She also recommended keeping shoulders covered at a day event and following the guide of the fancier the dress code, the longer the skirt length.

Dress codes can be a minefield, so if you are unsure what footwear is appropriate for a "beach chic” theme, she suggests clarifying beforehand instead of assuming thongs are acceptable.

"Check with the parents or the maid of honour; don't go to bride and groom as they have a lot on their plate,” she said.

Once you have your attire sorted, she advises guests to avoid tacky behaviour such as asking if you can bring a plus one, getting drunk, complaining or requesting to swap tables at the reception.

It is also preferable to wait for the newlyweds to leave before making an exit.

"It's bad form to leave before the hosts.”

MIND YOUR MANNERS: An etiquette expert says wedding guests should never ask to swap tables at the reception. iStock

Couples say 'I do' to Bundy scenery

THE love affair with rustic settings and beach weddings is going strong in Bundaberg, with beautiful backdrops in Bargara and Branyan among the top spots to tie the knot.

The city of Bundaberg had the highest number of nuptials with 137 weddings last year and beach suburb Bargara was second most popular with 31 ceremonies.

Queensland Births, Deaths and Marriages records showed Branyan was the location for 20 weddings, there were 19 in Bundaberg North and 11 in Coral Cove.

Bundaberg celebrant Stacey Murdoch said many couples were embracing rural settings and "rustic, vintage” looks.

In line with this trend, she has seen a growing number of weddings on family-owned properties.

"I'm finding a lot more people are wanting something different,” she said.

"There was one that had a little dam with trees and it was absolutely beautiful.”

With the cost of the average Australian wedding climbing past $30,000, marrying on private acreage can also help trim costs.

"They might pay for the marquee hire but not the venue hire,” Ms Murdoch said.

"There's a lot of DIY weddings.”

There were about 250 weddings across the Bundaberg region last year.

Bundaberg-based celebrant Annette Busby said beach and rural locations were in demand, along with council-owned parks overlooking the water.

"I think they just like that outdoors look; people either like the beach or the country so it's their personal choice,” she said.

She said Penny Lane Gardens and Coral Cove Golf Resort were among the popular picks and new venues in the area such as Eleven Acres were adding to the choice for couples. -Brigid Simeoni