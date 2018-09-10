REVEALED: Bundy's top 10 stunning bike rides

RIDE ON: Now is the perfect time to explore the Bundaberg region on two wheels with council producing a booklet featuring 10 top rides.

WITH winter fast becoming a fading memory, spring offers the perfect conditions to venture outdoors.

Bundaberg Regional Council sport and recreation spokeswomon Helen Blackburn said there was a variety options for locals and visitors alike.

"We have some magnificent walking and cycle trails which offer everything from a 30-minute 'clear your mind' stroll to a few hours spent in the saddle cycling to some of the more picturesque locations across the region,” Cr Blackburn said.

ON YOUR BIKE: Councillor Helen Blackburn with Deborah McLaren, Lorraine Fraser, Geoff Dowling and Marie King, members of the APIA Steppin' Out Walking Group.

She said the council had produced a booklet, Bundaberg Region 10 Popular Rides.

"As our pathways extend throughout the region, more and more people are taking the opportunity to take that early morning walk or ride and then reward themselves with coffee or breakfast at any of our popular cafes,” Cr Blackburn said.

Cr Blackburn said the rides booklet was put together by the council with the assistance of local bike club enthusiasts and local cycle shops.

"The rides suit all abilities and include an easy two and a half hours pedal from Bundaberg to Burnett Heads Lighthouse or even Anzac Park to Sandy Hook on the Burnett River,” she said.

"For the walkers there is any amount of pathways to traverse.

"Bargara, Woodgate, Elliott Heads, Moore Park and Burnett Heads have dedicated pathways that promote recreation and a healthy lifestyle.

"Our coastal pathways really do enable us to enjoy the magnificent seaside strip that forms just one of the incredibly beautiful natural assets of the Bundaberg region.”

Cr Blackburn said there were three Coral Coast Pathways flyers on the council website that map pathways, parks and points to observe while walking or cycling.

"Of course Childers and Gin Gin also have their dedicated pathways as well as natural areas that promote a pleasant bushwalk,” she said.

RIDE 1: CoonarrR BEACH

BRIGHT BLUE: Sunny skies over Coonarr Beach. Crystal Jones

A great ride through some of the regions diverse agricultural farmlands finishing at the picturesque wide sands of Coonarrr Beach.

Start: Southside Shopping Centre, corner Walker and Barolin Sts.

Ride south along Barolin St, through several sets of traffic lights then left into Elverys Rd, right turn into Chards Rd for another 2km then right into Langbeckers Rd East and left into Mahoney Dexter Rd. Continue for 6km then left into Coonarrr Rd and a further 5km to reach Coonarrr Beach Rd. Left turn and continue with care along 2km of unsealed Rd through the Coonarrr Wildlife Reserve to the top of the sandy cliff overlooking the beach itself.

Distance: 48km

Grade: Intermediate

Riding time: 3-4 hours approx (@15km/h)

RIDE 2: BUNDABERG TO THE BURNETT HEADS LIGHTHOUSE

SCENIC: The Burnett Heads Lighthouse. Brian Cassidy

Start: Riverside Cafe, Quay St. Follow Quay St East on to Bourbong East St then left on to Princess St. Turn left on to Cross St and right on to Alexandra St passing the Bundaberg Rum Distillery

continuing alongside the river for 3.5km. Turn right on to Kirbys Rd for 2.5km and left on to Rubyanna Rd for another 5.2km then right on to Hoffmans Rd and right on to Mittleheusers Rd. Cross over Burnett Heads Rd then left on to Sea Park Rd left on to Shell St, right on to Ricketts Rd where this meets the coastal pathway. Follow the cycle path on to the Burnett Headlands. You can take an optional loop from Burnett Heads to the Bundaberg Port and Marina linking back to Rubyanna Rd.

Distance: 42km (additional loop 9km)

Grade: Easy

Riding time: 2.5 hours approx (@15km/h)

Points of interest: Bundaberg Sugar Mill, Bundaberg Rum Distillery, Sea Esplanade, Oaks Beach, Burnett Heads Lighthouse, Bundaberg Port and Yacht Marina.

RIDE 3: BUNDABERG - SOUTH KOLAN

NATURAL BEAUTY: Steam rising off the Burnett River at Cedars Crossing, South Kolan. Martin Cole

A long ride for those looking for a challenge with some steep descents, climbs and undulating roads.

Start: Bundaberg Post Office, Bourbong St. Ride south out of town to the Isis Highway for 20km turning right on to Cedars Road then over Burnett River. This bridge has a 'first on' rule and should be ridden with great care. Continue for 5km to Gin Gin Road/South Kolan Hotel. Cross over on to Birthamba Rd then right on to Bingera-Birthamba Rd, left on to Ten Mile Road following many twists and turns, some narrow/rough road sections for 12km, left on to Gin Gin Rd, right - Black St, left Mahoney St, right - One Mile Road, continue on past the Bundaberg Golf Club, left into Hanbury St, following the pathway under the bridges on to Perry St, over the The Old Bridge into Quay St, right into Barolin St, back at the start.

Distance: 55km

Grade: Intermediate/difficult

Riding time 4.5-5 hours approx (@15km/h)

RIDE 4: BURNETT RIVER TO BARGARA

PICTURE PERFECT: Tracey Dee's photo of sunset on the Burnett River. Tracey Dee

Start: Grunske's Seafood, Petersen St. Leaving from Grunske's Seafood by the River, turn left into Scotland St and follow this until the roundabout by the school at Telegraph Road, continue straight on this road, crossing the Ring Road and ride 4km until it meets Ashfield Road then turn right. Left at the Walker/Port Roads crossroad, then turn right into Windermere Road. Follow this for 4km, past the Hummock, then turn left into Seaview Rd and follow this until Wessells Rd, turn right here then left at Hughes Rd right into Bauer St, then into the Esplanade. On the return trip take some time to visit the Hummock Lookout.

Distance: 30km

Grade: Easy

Riding time: 2.5 hours approx (@15km/h)

Points of interest: Hummock Lookout, Toucan Cafe, Grunske's Seafood

RIDE 5: BOTANIC GARDENS LOOP VIA MOORLANDS

OVER NORTH: The Botanic Gardens.

An ideal weekend ride that takes you through the rich farmlands and hobby farms of the region.

Start: Bundaberg Botanic Gardens, Mt Perry Rd. Ride west along Mt Perry Rd for 4km, then right into Rosedale Rd. Continue for a further 4km then veer right on to Moorlands Rd. Riding for 12km will see you cross the main railway line north reaching Scottneys Rd, turn right here and in 1km you will be challenged by a steep 100m climb after the creek. Turn right on to Booyan Rd and follow for 10km then right on to Moore Park Rd, left into Gooburrum Rd, follow for 10km then left at the T-intersection (Tantitha Rd) and finally right at the next T-intersection into Fairymead Rd. Follow until it finally reaches the Botanic Gardens.

Distance: 54km

Grade: Intermediate

Riding time: 4 hours approx (@ 15km/h)

RIDE 6: BUNDABERG TO ELLIOTT HEADS BEACH

STUNNING: Elliott Heads Beach. Mike Knott BUN110117BEACH9

A great ride leaving from Grunske's by the River, seafood market to Elliott Heads where the river meets the sea.

Starting at Petersen St, ride left into Scotland St and follow to the Ring Road. Cross here, follow the road then turn right into Ashfield Rd. Ride on across the FE Walker/Port Road crossroad then left on to Heidkes Rd and right on to St Johns Road. Follow this for 5km until it meets Back Springfield, turn left here then turn into Hummock Road and left into Zinks Road until it meets Elliott Heads Road. Follow this road with caution due to high traffic for 4km, left into Breusch Rd at the school then continue on to the Esplanade. Follow this for about 2.5km until you reach to the car park at the beach.

Distance: 30km

Grade: Easy

Riding time: 3 hours approx (@ 15km/h)

Points of interest: Tinaberries Strawberry Farm, Sandstone Cliffs, cafe at Elliott Heads.

RIDE 7: ANZAC PARK TO SANDY HOOK ON THE BURNETT RIVER

MISTY MORNING: A view of the Burnett River at Sandy Hook.

A nice easy ride leaving from Anzac Park to the popular water recreation area of Sandy Hook where all water sports from skiing, kayaking and fishing are enjoyed.

Start: Anzac Park, Quay St. Turn right out of the car park and ride to Maryborough/Bourbong Sts intersection. Right turn here at and continue along Bourbong St with caution, turn right at the Bundaberg Hospital traffic lights and continue for 1.5km to Duffy St. Turn left then right into Avoca Rd which you follow for 3km until it meets Branyan Rd where you turn right and continue 5.5km until the road ends at Sandy Hook Recreation Park on the Burnett River. Ride carefully down the steep, right hand hook turn down to the river flats.

Distance: 28km

Grade: Easy

Riding time: 2 hours (@15km/h)

RIDE 8: ANZAC POOL TO DR MAYS CROSSING

TOP SPOT: Backpackers relaxing at the Anzac Pool on a hot afternoon. Mike Knott BUN241117POOL2

Start: Anzac Pool, Quay St. Turn right on Quay St to Maryborough St. Follow for 2.8km then right at the roundabout, left into Ritchie St then left and right into Clayton Rd before the rail line. Follow Clayton Rd for 2.5km where it turns right and its many turns for another 2.5km then left on to Wises Rd. Turn left at Gordons Rd to Mahogany Creek Rd. Continue along this unsealed section crossing several floodways then left on to Goodwood Rd, under the rail bridge and straight on to Coonarr Rd, left at Dr Mays Crossing Rd. Follow this until Langbeckers Rd East, turn right then left into Chards Rd which meets Ring Road. Cross here and continue straight ahead then left on to McCarthys Rd until it meets Barolin St, turn right and ride through several sets of lights until you reach the town centre.

Distance: Approx 50km

Grade: Intermediate to difficult

Riding time: 4-plus hours (@15km/h)

RIDE 9: BARGARA BEACH TO THE BURNETT HEADLANDS

Aerial shot of Bargara. contributed

Start: Bargara Beach Pavilion, Esplanade, Bargara Ride 2km along the Esplanade Multi-Modal Pathway until you get to the Nielson Park camping ground. From there continue to ride along the pathway along Holland St until the start of the Mon Repos Turtle Cycle track. Continue for 1.2km when you meet Mon Repos Rd. Here turn left and the right into Rookery Rd which leads into the Reserve itself. Ride through the Reserve, ensuring you keep to the designated track until it meets the start of the Esplanade pathway. Follow the pathway all the way to Burnett Heads. Enjoy the great coastal scenery.

Distance: Approx 12-15km

Grade: Easy

Riding time: 2.5 hours plus (@ 15km/h):

Points of interest: Nielson Park Beach, Mon Repos Turtle Centre, Oaks Beach, Burnett Heads Headland

RIDE 10: BARGARA TO CORAL COVE

DIVE IN: Ashleigh, Josh and Nathan Pole hit the water at Barolin Rocks. Paul Donaldson BUN221216SOC17

Start: Bargara Board Walk, Esplande, Bargara. Ride west down Bauer St and turn left into Hughes Rd, right into Wessells Rd followed by a left turn into Seaview Rd. Ride for 2.5km then right into Windemere Rd for 2km and left into Hummock Rd, and ride 4km, left into Zinks Rd then on to Elliott Heads Rd. Take the next left into Barolin Homestead Rd and continue crossing Back Windemere Rd where you will ride past the golf course on your right, left at the first roundabout then left on to the Esplanade. Ride 2km then left into Innes Park Rd and right on to Back Windemere at the roundabout into Windemere Rd then on to Woongara Scenic Drive and follow for 3km crossing the causeway on to Miller St for 1km back to the Bargara Board Walk.

Distance: Approx 32km

Grade: Easy

Riding time: 2.5-plus hours (@15km/h)

Points of interest: Bargara Board Walk, Innes Park Reserve, Kellys Beach, Bargara Golf Course

Click here to find the brochures.