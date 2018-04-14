REVEALED: Bundy, Wide Bay suburbs' shocking suicide rates

SUICIDE RATES: The age-standardised rate of deaths from suicide and self-inflicted injuries per 100,000 people over 74 years old between 2010-2014. Data provided by the Public Health Information Development Unit at Torrens University Australia.

BUNDABERG'S suicide rate is a disturbing 52 per cent higher than the national average.

Public health data has revealed the age-standardised death rate of suicide and self-inflicted injuries per 100,000 people in the Bundaberg, Bundaberg North and Millbank area is 17.

The national average drops down to 11.2.

The statistics come from the Public Health Information Development Unit at Torrens University and cover the number of suicides in people under 74, over a five-year period.

NewsMail's investigation into the region's suicide rates follows this week's release of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's five-year strategic plan.

The plan revealed Wide Bay's age-standardised death rate of suicide per 100,000 people between 2008-2012 was 16.1.

More alarming was the more recent data, which showed there was a 0.8 rate increase in the number of suicides within the region just two years later.

Between 2010 and 2014, the Bundaberg area had 30 per cent more suicides than Queensland as a whole - 42 per cent more than Brisbane.

The data showed 16 people died from self-harm or suicide over the five years, which averaged out to more than three each year.

While that number may not seem alarming to some, Professor John Glover said the frequency of incidents was considerably more than expected.

He yesterday told the NewsMail that Bundaberg would have had to cut its number of suicides by six to be level with the national average.

"In a population size like Bundaberg's, I would've expected two-thirds of that number (10.6)," he said.

Dr Glover said the data could be less than the actual number of suicides in the area because of the challenges that came with distinguishing between types of deaths.

"It has to be pretty clear it was suicide," he said.

"For example, if a person has collided with a tree, we can't always know if it was intentional or not.

"So that can skew the data."

The data became no less alarming when it was shifted to a broader area.

Spanning the five-year study period, 214 incidences of suicide and self-harm were recorded in Wide Bay.

This is 52 per cent higher than the Australian rate.

Having a greater geographical area like Wide Bay record the same percentage of suicides as the Bundaberg area is significant," Dr Glover said.

Even more shocking was Burnett. The electorate had 93 per cent more suicides than Australia as a whole.

Why our suicide rates are high

Dr Glover attributed the high numbers to a lack of job opportunities and access to mental health services.

Calling it an "unfortunate fact of life", he said access to fewer services paired with being a lower socio-economic area were major factors contributing to the region's suicide rates.

But Australian Institute for Suicide Research and Prevention principal research fellow Kairi Kolves said there was more to take into account when studying regional suicide rates.

The researcher said rural areas had higher risks for several reasons, including the many factors the farming community was exposed to, a higher level of migrants and greater levels of deprivation.

With rural areas, it means you have less access to services and longer distances to travel - so help-seeking is made harder," Dr Kolves said.

She told the NewsMail accessibility was a major factor among farmers' mental health because the demographic was already reluctant to seek help.

She said changes in living conditions such as the climate and impacts on crops could be severe and result in the loss of farm productivity and income.

"This all contributes to a certain degree to their suicide rates and mental health, with some farmers more reactive to problems with farming work and family," Dr Kolves said.

The harsh stigma some still associate with mental health poses another barrier for those already reluctant to seek help. And in smaller communities such as Bundy, asking for help can be an even bigger concern.

In the bigger cities you can just go in or out without the whole community noticing that you are struggling," Dr Kolves said.

She said another factor was the link between lower socio-economic conditions and misuse of drugs and alcohol.

"This all pushes much more to depression," Dr Kolves said.

"Clustering of suicide is another factor ... imitated suicidal behaviours have been found to be more likely in indigenous communities."

Regional need for suicide prevention

Taking preventative steps will be key in reducing suicide nation-wide, Dr Kolves says.

She told the NewsMail organisations needed to continue asking what they could do to reduce suicidal behaviour.

"We need services that just listen to their problems and although some are really pushing online, that might not be the necessary solution because it's not reaching everyone, especially those more regional farming communities."

If you or someone you know needs someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.