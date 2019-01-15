REVEALED: Bundy's new foodie festival

BUNDABERG is world-famous as the home of Queensland iconic flavours, such as Bundaberg Rum and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, and the region's reputation as a newly-discovered foodie paradise is growing fast.

Taste Bundaberg Festival will harness the strong brand already established by Bundaberg culinary icons, and will be celebrated during four mini-festivals across autumn and winter.

The new-look event comes after extensive engagement with the Winterfeast stakeholders and will give the region's chefs, producers and wider community more opportunities to showcase what Australia's foodies are fast discovering - that great grows in the Bundaberg region.

The first mini festival, taking place from May 3-6, will maximise the long weekend with a spotlight on the rich heritage of the whole region, with food and drink experiences to encourage people to stay and play longer.

The second mini festival, from June 7-9, will showcase the region's beautiful coastline and the Southern Great Barrier Reef with some exciting dining experiences being planned at waterside locations.

The third festival weekend of July 5-7 will coincide with the arrival of an expected 5000 people for the Confraternity Cup and QISSN Netball events, so will focus on family-friendly culinary experiences.

And the final celebrations will take place from August 16-18 as Bundaberg claims ownership of World Rum Day.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the festival would give locals and visitors more opportunities to immerse themselves in our region's incredible culinary industry.

"We are a region built on the back of agriculture, supplying 25% of Australia's fresh produce, and Taste Bundaberg Festival is the focal point of an annual calendar of food tourism and community pride,” Ms Reid said. "Winterfeast has seen around 20,000 people attending events each July and as the demand for food tourism experiences grows around the nation, Taste Bundaberg Festival will give locals and visitors more opportunities to immerse themselves in our region's incredible culinary industry,” Ms Reid said.

For details go to www.bundabergregion.org/taste-bundaberg-festival