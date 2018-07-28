REVEALED: Bundy's most sold car makes

TOYOTA THE WINNER: More Aussies drive a Toyota and Nathan Obst agrees the vehicles are just as popular in the Bundaberg region.

TOYOTA THE WINNER: More Aussies drive a Toyota and Nathan Obst agrees the vehicles are just as popular in the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN270718TOYOTA3

STATISTICS made exclusively available to the NewsMail show more Bundaberg drivers are choosing Toyotas over any other car make.

The motoring giant is also the vehicle of choice nationally, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The ABS released their 2018 Motor Vehicle Census data recently, showing Toyota had once again made the grade.

Out of more than 55,000 cars registered in the Bundaberg region - 12,178 are a Toyota.

So what makes them so special?

Toyota dealer Nathan Obst said the way a Toyota lasts through its lifetime was the quality people look for in a vehicle.

"Every make and model is very good, built to last with longevity in mind. The safety, reliability and the resale value is what sells a new Toyota," Mr Obst said.

He said demand for SUVs and four-wheel drives had increased in the last 12 months and passenger vehicles were on the decline.

"We have found an increase in four-wheel drive options. SUV and higher is what we sell a lot more of," Mr Obst said.

As for whether people were buying more new or second-hand vehicles, Mr Obst said the numbers were pretty even.

"I would say it's 50/50. A lot of people understand Toyotas and how they work, so we don't have any dramas selling a pre-owned Toyota," he said.

Bundaberg drivers aren't alone in their love of the popular Japanese car brand.

Australia-wide, 2.9 million Toyota passenger vehicles were registered this year.

Holden came in at second place with 1.8 million registrations.

The statistics reveal it has been Toyota's 13th year on top nationally.

BUNDY'S TOP CARS