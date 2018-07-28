Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOYOTA THE WINNER: More Aussies drive a Toyota and Nathan Obst agrees the vehicles are just as popular in the Bundaberg region.
TOYOTA THE WINNER: More Aussies drive a Toyota and Nathan Obst agrees the vehicles are just as popular in the Bundaberg region. Mike Knott BUN270718TOYOTA3
News

REVEALED: Bundy's most sold car makes

by Katie Hall
28th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATISTICS made exclusively available to the NewsMail show more Bundaberg drivers are choosing Toyotas over any other car make.

The motoring giant is also the vehicle of choice nationally, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The ABS released their 2018 Motor Vehicle Census data recently, showing Toyota had once again made the grade.

Out of more than 55,000 cars registered in the Bundaberg region - 12,178 are a Toyota.

So what makes them so special?

Toyota dealer Nathan Obst said the way a Toyota lasts through its lifetime was the quality people look for in a vehicle.

"Every make and model is very good, built to last with longevity in mind. The safety, reliability and the resale value is what sells a new Toyota," Mr Obst said.

He said demand for SUVs and four-wheel drives had increased in the last 12 months and passenger vehicles were on the decline.

"We have found an increase in four-wheel drive options. SUV and higher is what we sell a lot more of," Mr Obst said.

As for whether people were buying more new or second-hand vehicles, Mr Obst said the numbers were pretty even.

"I would say it's 50/50. A lot of people understand Toyotas and how they work, so we don't have any dramas selling a pre-owned Toyota," he said.

Bundaberg drivers aren't alone in their love of the popular Japanese car brand.

Australia-wide, 2.9 million Toyota passenger vehicles were registered this year.

Holden came in at second place with 1.8 million registrations.

The statistics reveal it has been Toyota's 13th year on top nationally.

BUNDY'S TOP CARS　

  • Toyota: 12,178
  • Holden: 7475
  • Ford: 6075
  • Hyundai: 5268
  • Nissan: 3894
  • Mazda: 3518
  • Honda: 2056
  • Subaru: 1893
  • Suzuki: 1455
  • Volkswagen: 773
  • Mercedes Benz: 572
bundaberg toyota
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    premium_icon 'Predatory' Bundaberg pedophile preyed on girls

    Crime A MAN described as a "predatory paedophile to young girls" has been sentenced to time behind bars.

    CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    premium_icon CRISIS POINT: Fears more will be jobless in Bundy

    Politics 'Council are doing great things... but it's not enough'

    Taste the world at this weekend's Childers Festival

    premium_icon Taste the world at this weekend's Childers Festival

    News The festival begins today and finishes tomorrow 3.30pm

    Inside Bargara's top selling home

    premium_icon Inside Bargara's top selling home

    News This property is the top selling house in Bundaberg

    • 28th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners