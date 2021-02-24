Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Data has revealed the most popular suburbs for getting married in the greater Bundaberg region.
Data has revealed the most popular suburbs for getting married in the greater Bundaberg region.
News

REVEALED: Bundy’s most popular suburbs for weddings

Crystal Jones
24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Data from last year has revealed Bundaberg and the surrounding region's most popular suburbs for holding wedding ceremonies.

It's no surprise the city's beautiful churches in the CBD take the cake with 87 ceremonies in 2020, with Bargara in second place, followed by Fraser Island and Bundaberg North.

Branyan, Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Innes Park all recorded ceremony numbers in the double digits.

Bundaberg marriage celebrant Annie McGrath said the Bundaberg region was massively popular for weddings and said many people were happy to travel from Brisbane to tie the knot in our beautiful locations.

Bundaberg’s botanic gardens is a popular spot for weddings.
Bundaberg’s botanic gardens is a popular spot for weddings.

 

"We've got a lot of accommodation, so it isn't a bad idea," she said.

"We're really lucky, we've got a really great selection for Bundy.

"It doesn't matter what your budget is, you'll find something."

With an attractive venue such as the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens costing a couple of hundred dollars, Mrs McGrath says it's a big difference compared to places like the Gold Coast where the most popular venues can set you back about $15,000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"I'm in awe sometimes with all the different places we have here," she said.

Other couples, according to Mrs McGrath, happen to meet on holidays or trips to Bundaberg and decide to come back to the place they met to get married.

And with 93 celebrants providing ceremonies in the Wide Bay along, weddings are a big deal in the region.

Venues such as Eleven Acres on Branyan Drive have helped put Branyan in the top five for the region’s wedding ceremonies.
Venues such as Eleven Acres on Branyan Drive have helped put Branyan in the top five for the region’s wedding ceremonies.

 

Mrs McGrath says the botanic gardens, which sees Bundaberg North in the top five locations, is so popular that one time she even hopped from one wedding to the next at the venue.

"It is a really, really popular place," she said.

Branyan comes in fifth on the list of most popular marriage spots, with venues such as Eleven Acres and HSG at the Gardens.

While it didn't make the list of most popular places, Mrs McGrath said Mon Repos was also starting to pick up as a favourite wedding location due to its tranquil and quiet surrounds.

But it's impossible to pick a favourite Bundaberg wedding location, according to Mrs McGrath.

"They all have something so unique," she said.

"You just can't pick one from another because they're all so beautiful."

Wedding bells - most popular places to tie the knot in 2020

  • Bundaberg Central - 87
  • Bargara - 38
  • Fraser Island - 28
  • Bundaberg North - 22
  • Branyan - 20
  • Agnes Water - 18
  • Seventeen Seventy - 16
  • Innes Park - 11
  • Woodgate - 7
  • Elliott Heads - 7
  • Childers - 7
  • Walkervale - 6
  • Bucca - 5
  • Gayndah - 5
  • Avoca - 5

More Stories

weddings
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MARATHON EFFORT: Helping sick kids one step at a time

        Premium Content MARATHON EFFORT: Helping sick kids one step at a time

        News “If I can make the difference in one child’s life that fills a purpose for me as well.”

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        COUNTRY COMFORT: Encouraging tourists to stay on our farms

        Premium Content COUNTRY COMFORT: Encouraging tourists to stay on our farms

        News Airbnb and the Queensland Farmers Federation have partnered in a move to encourage...

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        HYDRO SET-UP: Man bagged cannabis so sons couldn’t steal it

        Premium Content HYDRO SET-UP: Man bagged cannabis so sons couldn’t steal it

        News Magistrate: “This isn’t just some seeds thrown into the backyard which you’ve...

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Bosses to dob in job seekers who reject offers

        Premium Content Bosses to dob in job seekers who reject offers

        Employment Dob in a job snob: Bosses report dole recipients who reject work

        • 24th Feb 2021 5:14 AM