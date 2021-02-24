REVEALED: Bundy’s most popular suburbs for weddings

Data has revealed the most popular suburbs for getting married in the greater Bundaberg region.

Data from last year has revealed Bundaberg and the surrounding region's most popular suburbs for holding wedding ceremonies.

It's no surprise the city's beautiful churches in the CBD take the cake with 87 ceremonies in 2020, with Bargara in second place, followed by Fraser Island and Bundaberg North.

Branyan, Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Innes Park all recorded ceremony numbers in the double digits.

Bundaberg marriage celebrant Annie McGrath said the Bundaberg region was massively popular for weddings and said many people were happy to travel from Brisbane to tie the knot in our beautiful locations.

Bundaberg’s botanic gardens is a popular spot for weddings.

"We've got a lot of accommodation, so it isn't a bad idea," she said.

"We're really lucky, we've got a really great selection for Bundy.

"It doesn't matter what your budget is, you'll find something."

With an attractive venue such as the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens costing a couple of hundred dollars, Mrs McGrath says it's a big difference compared to places like the Gold Coast where the most popular venues can set you back about $15,000.

"I'm in awe sometimes with all the different places we have here," she said.

Other couples, according to Mrs McGrath, happen to meet on holidays or trips to Bundaberg and decide to come back to the place they met to get married.

And with 93 celebrants providing ceremonies in the Wide Bay along, weddings are a big deal in the region.

Venues such as Eleven Acres on Branyan Drive have helped put Branyan in the top five for the region’s wedding ceremonies.

Mrs McGrath says the botanic gardens, which sees Bundaberg North in the top five locations, is so popular that one time she even hopped from one wedding to the next at the venue.

"It is a really, really popular place," she said.

Branyan comes in fifth on the list of most popular marriage spots, with venues such as Eleven Acres and HSG at the Gardens.

While it didn't make the list of most popular places, Mrs McGrath said Mon Repos was also starting to pick up as a favourite wedding location due to its tranquil and quiet surrounds.

But it's impossible to pick a favourite Bundaberg wedding location, according to Mrs McGrath.

"They all have something so unique," she said.

"You just can't pick one from another because they're all so beautiful."

Wedding bells - most popular places to tie the knot in 2020