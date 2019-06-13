REVEALED: Bundy's most popular online adult shop buys

BUNDABERG has been declared Australia's 26th most sexy city.

That's according to data released by online adult shop Love Honey.

>> Bundy's public sex hot spots revealed

The data lists Aussie cities according to the number of adult product purchases and then breaks the data down into specific categories.

The region has the 15th highest incidence of strap-on purchases, which mirrors a story run by the NewsMail in 2016 where local adult shop owner Dave Kidd revealed the item was the most purchased in the region.

And while Gladstone may have recently lost out on a poll asking whether or not it was worse than Bundaberg, they're clear winners when it comes to shopping for adult products online.

Our northern neighbour Gladstone took out the national title for most adult product purchases.

The findings leave key metropolitan cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Perth far behind as the only other capital city to feature in the top 10 besides Brisbane is Adelaide at number nine.

Sydney comes in at number 23, Perth at number 27 and Melbourne at number 35.

Regional Australia is demonstrating that it is leading the sexual charge throughout the country, with 8/10 towns featuring in the top 10, according to the brand.

Bundy bedroom stats:

Bundaberg ranks...

22nd for vibrator purchases

25th for bondage purchases

15th for strap-on purchases

34th for roleplay

Most popular fantasy: French maids and butlers

Average length of dildo purchases: 7.37 inches

The national top 10 for online Love Honey purchases:

1. Gladstone, QLD

2. Brisbane, QLD

3. Townsville, QLD

4. Alice Springs, NT

5. Wagga Wagga, NSW

6. Mackay, QLD

7. Launceston, TAS

8. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, NSW

9. Adelaide, SA

10. Rockhampton, QLD