REVEALED: Bundy's hottest suburb for home sale value

The house sits on a large block with plenty of space.

The house sits on a large block with plenty of space. Ray White Rockhampton

BUNDABERG West has been the top real estate suburb performer in the Bundaberg region 2018, new data shows.

The area recorded a 20.6 per cent lift in median sale value during the period rising from $225,000 to $2771,250, with 1080 sales of homes on blocks of less than 2400sq m.

It was one of a small number of suburbs that latest Real Estate Institute of Queensland data show recorded double digit growth during the year.

Thabeban (14.9 per cent) and Kalkie (10.8 per cent) also performed strongly.

Meanwhile Bargara, Bundaberg North, Millbank, Coral Cove, Avoca, Avenell Heights and Bundaberg South all slipped.

Bargara's value fell from $372,000 to $367,500. The coastal town had the highest volume of sales of houses with 150.

The largest percentage fall was Branyan had the highest value for its 43 sales with the average being $389,000 up from $387,000 the year before.

It replaced Coral Cove, which fell from $390,000 to $378,000.

"The Bundaberg house market has been a steady-to-soft peformer for the past year, with its annual median sale price to December 2018 falling by 1.4 per cent,” the REIQ said in its quarterly Queensland Market Monitor.

"Bundaberg's status as a centre of aviation excellence looks set to continue with the city's Regional Aviation and Aerospace Precinct turning soil on its $5.2m stage 3.

"Stage 3 of the precinct will see the delivery of eight fully serviced lots, including three with direct airside access, taxiways and aircraft aprons, road extensions and sewerage pump station.”

Agent weighs in on data

THE principal of a local real estate agency has weighed in on recent data highlighting the growth of Bundaberg suburbs.

Real Way Bundaberg principal Brent Illingworth said he would describe himself as a tragic-optimist, as he would always like to think that things are going to go up.

But he said Bundaberg's market was at an equilibrium at the moment, with a healthy balance of genuine buyers and properties for them to choose from.

"Our office has had a really good run in Thabeban of late,” Mr Illingworth said.

"And I must admit, we've been selling some properties in the town-side of Thabeban, so closer to the Avenell Heights section of the suburb and they've been pretty well priced.”

He said in some cases the price of those Thabeban homes sat between the mid-high $300,000s , where homes in the south Bundy suburb would usually be closer to $250,000, impacting the median sales price of the area.

Rising by 10.8 per cent, Mr Illingworth said Kalkie's recent growth was reflected in the data.

"Kalkie is about development - there is a lot of really nice estates in Kalkie now,” he said.

"Pacific Breeze, Coral Gardens, Paddington Grove, and obviously the second stage of Pacific Breeze being developed more recently.

"Your median house price for a new home in any of those areas is $450,000, maybe even more.

"That's probably driving Kalkie.”

Bundaberg West's 20.6 per cent increase was one that took him by surprise.

"It might be that there's been a few larger sales in there potentially to do with the hospital precinct.”