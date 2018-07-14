REVEALED: Bundy's five biggest GoFundMe campaigns

FIGHT OF HER LIFE: Mick and Fiona Ward with their children Zachary, Olivia and Bailey. Fiona's MS has been halted by a procedure paid with by the money raised through GoFundMe.

BUNDABERG is best known for its rum, turtles and ginger beer.

But, that's not all that makes our region special.

People may not realise that the Rum City is also very charitable, with hundreds of thousands of dollars given by strangers to strangers.

This is shown by the latest data released by the fundraising website GoFundMe.

This year there have been a number of campaigns showcasing the generosity and community spirit.

From 10-year-old Summer Farrelly who runs her own unique autism therapy program to teenager Tori Punch who needed funds for the treatment of a physical condition so rare it currently affects just 200 people, people have donated thousands of dollars.

These and many more inspiring GoFundMe stories touched the heart of the community.

A GoFundMe spokesperson said the beauty of GoFundMe and social fundraising was people shared the stories that touched them.

Today we share the stories behind the five campaigns that have raised the most funds.

1. HELP FIONA FIGHT THE MS MONSTER

Raised: $100,169

IT TOOK just two months for the highest GoFundMe campaign in Bundaberg to reach its goal of more than $100,000.

This was to help local mum Fiona Ward in her battle against multiple sclerosis in 2015.

In the first 11 days almost half of the funds were raised for her plight with the community giving $43,000 through the online campaign, GoFundMe.

The mother-of-three was diagnosed in 2010 and as the disease progressed it forced her into early retirement from the Queensland Police Service.

Her only option to help stop the disease was to have a treatment, similar to those given to cancer patients known as autologous haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT), but it was not yet approved in Australia to treat MS sufferers.

At the time Mrs Ward said her symptoms had been quiet for years and daily injections seemed to help, but her condition started to rapidly decline.

"There is now a lot of planning needed just for regular outings - MS has diminished my quality of life with my beautiful family,” she said at the time.

With the life-changing operation not available here the Ward family had to find $100,000 and would have to travel to Mexico.

Support flowed in and Mrs Ward was on her way to have the surgery to stop the disease in its tracks.

Just over $100,000 was raised through the GoFundMe page to help her.

Speaking with the NewsMail this week Mrs Ward said the surgery was successful and the treatment "halted the progress of her disease”.

"We are forever grateful for what the community helped us accomplish,” she said.

"With out the support I wouldn't be where I am today health wise.” The ex-police officer said without the use of the GoFundMe page she doesn't believe the funds would of been raised so quickly.

"My MS would have progressed,” she said.

"GoFundMe made it easy as people from all over the state were able to donate with ease and instantly.

"We are always grateful, so grateful forever.”

Mrs Ward said people in the community would recognise her from the campaign and often stop to say hello.

"Strangers will stop us every now and then.

"It's amazing to see the support even now.”

TERMINAL CANCER: The Marcus Yip Fund was Bundy's second-biggest GoFundMe. Contributed

2. MARCUS YIP FUND

Raised: $51,321 OF $35,000 GOAL

Marcus Yip was suffering from terminal brain cancer when the godfather to his daughter, Skip Hashimoto set up a GoFundMe page.

The page has a link to Bundaberg, and is listed as the second highest GoFundMe campaign for the region.

The campaign was to support Mr Yip with medical expenses and his family as he was unable to work at the Azabujuban Restaurant, which he was said to be the backbone of.

It is believed Mr Yip lived in Tokyo and passed away months after his campaign was started.

TRAGEDY AT SEA: The crew of the Cassandra lost their lives when she capsized. GoFundME

3. ROBERT AND CHIVERS FAMILIES

Raised: $12,535 of $20,000 goal

On April 4, 2016, the unthinkable happened.

The Cassandra, a trawling vessel, was found capsized five nautical miles off Waddy Point, Fraser Island.

No trace of its Bundy crew, Matthew Roberts and David Chivers, was found.

The GoFundMe page was initially set up to help the families, the wives and the children of the much-loved fishermen lost at sea.

Both families expressed gratitude for the support and donations by the community on the page.

FRIEND IN NEED: Carmen McEneany started a GoFundMe for her friend Jeni following the death of Jeni's husband, Michael. Contributed

4. JENI FUND

Raised: $12,193 of $15,000 goal

In January 2016, Bundaberg's Carmen McEneany started a GoFundMe page to help her friend Jeni after the loss of her husband, Michael.

Knowing Jeni would now be the sole provider for her family and the unexpectedness of Michael's death Carmen wanted to help ease the burden.

The campaign was set up and 118 people donated more than $12,000 in 18 months.

Many friends and families shared their thoughts through the campaign.

QUALITY OF LIFE: Peter Forgarty died after the community donated to his GoFundMe. GoFundME

5. HELP PETER ENJOY QUALITY OF LIFE

Raised: $12,145 of $10,000 goal

Last year, a GoFundMe page was set up to help Peter Forgarty, 53, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer at 46 which then spread to his brain.

He remained positive and wrote: "I believe you should always look on the bright side of life. I have had a beautiful life. I have a wonderful family. Unfortunately, my health has been a roller coaster ride, with a lot of lows in recent times” on his page.

The community helped before he passed away in December.