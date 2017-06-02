REVEALED: Bundy's exciting new restaurant, bar, cafe venue

A NEW rustic restaurant fusing elegance and fine dining is set to open its doors in Bundaberg and offer the region something it's never experienced before.

Eleven Acres will combine paddock-to-plate service with state-of-the-art technology at its new restaurant, bar and cafe.

The restaurant will seat up to 120 people in its large, open hall and the venue will hire about 20 hospitality staff.

The bar will stock high-quality wine, staple beers plus feature two different craft beers each month with rotating kegs from across Australia.

It will also serve some of the local craft beers.

The menus of both the restaurant and cafe will be launched once the head chef is hired but promises to heavily feature fresh Bundy produce.

The Branyan-based boutique venue will also hold weddings, corporate functions and Christmas parties.

A beer garden with a woodfire pizza oven and a small outside bar are also being built as part of the second stage of its development.

It's the brainchild of Jeff and Liz Lennox, who a few years ago decided to turn their Branyan Drive family home into a unique Sunshine Coast hinterland- inspired venue the region could be proud of.

The home has maintained much of its recycled timber look, open design plan and large windows that provide ample natural light and allows patrons to sample the breathtaking vista.

Eleven Acres venue and events manager Ryan Pearce said visitors would struggle to identify where the original home ended and the extension began.

"We held our first wedding here two weeks ago and while we were nervous, it went off without a hitch,” Mr Pearce said.

"Since then we have had eight weddings booked.”

Mr Pearce said it was fun to watch the stunned reaction of prospective clients.

"Once people arrive here, they understand the scope of what we are doing,” he said.

With luxurious bridal suites, a room for the parents and a suite for the bride and groom, Mr Pearce said it was marketed as a destination wedding venue.

"We've utilised the creek at the back of the property and built a small bridge over to what we have dubbed 'the island',” Mr Pearce said.

"It's got power running to it so celebrants and solo artists can plug in their equipment.”

Mr Pearce said they had converted a water tower into a three-bell tower, so when the bride and groom say 'I do', a spotter on the grass signals someone to ring the bells.

A job advertisement for a head chef went out last month and Mr Pearce said he was delighted with the quality of applicants.

Applications will soon open for waiting, bar and kitchen staff, with the intent to hire local.

"We want people with dynamic personalities and we want our wait staff to be able to explain what is on the plate,” he said.

Having received its liquor licence last week, Mr Pearce hopes to open the restaurant, cafe and bar by August.