REVEALED: Bundy's best primary schools for 2018
WITH the new school year fast approaching, the NewsMail can reveal the top-rated primary schools across the Bundaberg region.
According to Better Education, a site that specialises in ranking schools based on their overall results, the highest-rated primary school in the region in 2018 was St Luke's Anglican School.
The private school scored a ranking of 94.
Close behind was Bundaberg East State School, with a ranking of 92.
Top five primary schools in the region for 2018
- St Luke's Anglican School - 94
- Bundaberg East State School - 92
- St John's Lutheran Primary School - 90
- Woongarra State School - 87
- Bundaberg Christian College - 85
Bundaberg primary schools rankings | 2018
- St Patrick's Catholic School - 82
- Kalkie State School - 81
- Avoca State School - 80
- Burnett Heads State School - 79
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School - 78
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - 77
- Norville State School - 77
- Oakwood State School - 77
- Bargara State School - 77
- Bundaberg South State School - 76
- Bundaberg West State School - 75
- Branyan Road State School - 73
- Walkervale State School - 72
- Bundaberg North State School - 70
- Bundaberg Central State School - 69
- Alloway State School - not rated
- Avondale State School - not rated
- Bundaberg Special School - not rated
*Schools that do not appear on the list did not appear on the Better Education website.