Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP SCHOOLS: As the new school year fast approaches, the NewsMail reveals the top-rated primary schools across the Bundaberg region
TOP SCHOOLS: As the new school year fast approaches, the NewsMail reveals the top-rated primary schools across the Bundaberg region Lisa Musico
News

REVEALED: Bundy's best primary schools for 2018

Sarah Steger
by
10th Jan 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the new school year fast approaching, the NewsMail can reveal the top-rated primary schools across the Bundaberg region.

According to Better Education, a site that specialises in ranking schools based on their overall results, the highest-rated primary school in the region in 2018 was St Luke's Anglican School.

The private school scored a ranking of 94.

Close behind was Bundaberg East State School, with a ranking of 92.

Top five primary schools in the region for 2018

  1. St Luke's Anglican School - 94
  2. Bundaberg East State School - 92
  3. St John's Lutheran Primary School - 90
  4. Woongarra State School - 87
  5. Bundaberg Christian College - 85

Bundaberg primary schools rankings | 2018

  • St Patrick's Catholic School - 82
  • Kalkie State School - 81
  • Avoca State School - 80
  • Burnett Heads State School - 79
  • St Mary's Catholic Primary School - 78
  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - 77
  • Norville State School - 77
  • Oakwood State School - 77
  • Bargara State School - 77
  • Bundaberg South State School - 76
  • Bundaberg West State School - 75
  • Branyan Road State School - 73
  • Walkervale State School - 72
  • Bundaberg North State School - 70
  • Bundaberg Central State School - 69
  • Alloway State School - not rated
  • Avondale State School - not rated
  • Bundaberg Special School - not rated

*Schools that do not appear on the list did not appear on the Better Education website.

More Stories

better education education listicle school top primary schools
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy drug courier unlikely to walk free in Australia

    premium_icon Bruce Hwy drug courier unlikely to walk free in Australia

    Crime Just after midnight on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, David Paul Lambert was pulled over between Bundaberg and Gladstone for speeding.

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:50 PM
    'Unbelievable': Long road to recovery for Deepwater victim

    premium_icon 'Unbelievable': Long road to recovery for Deepwater victim

    News George Spiteri's property was one of the hardest hit.

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:57 PM
    Suspected shed fire at Mount Maria

    Suspected shed fire at Mount Maria

    News Firefighters were informed at 2pm.

    • 10th Jan 2019 2:20 PM

    Local Partners