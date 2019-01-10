REVEALED: Bundy's best primary schools for 2018

TOP SCHOOLS: As the new school year fast approaches, the NewsMail reveals the top-rated primary schools across the Bundaberg region

WITH the new school year fast approaching, the NewsMail can reveal the top-rated primary schools across the Bundaberg region.

According to Better Education, a site that specialises in ranking schools based on their overall results, the highest-rated primary school in the region in 2018 was St Luke's Anglican School.

The private school scored a ranking of 94.

Close behind was Bundaberg East State School, with a ranking of 92.

Top five primary schools in the region for 2018

St Luke's Anglican School - 94 Bundaberg East State School - 92 St John's Lutheran Primary School - 90 Woongarra State School - 87 Bundaberg Christian College - 85

Bundaberg primary schools rankings | 2018

St Patrick's Catholic School - 82

Kalkie State School - 81

Avoca State School - 80

Burnett Heads State School - 79

St Mary's Catholic Primary School - 78

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - 77

Norville State School - 77

Oakwood State School - 77

Bargara State School - 77

Bundaberg South State School - 76

Bundaberg West State School - 75

Branyan Road State School - 73

Walkervale State School - 72

Bundaberg North State School - 70

Bundaberg Central State School - 69

Alloway State School - not rated

Avondale State School - not rated

Bundaberg Special School - not rated

*Schools that do not appear on the list did not appear on the Better Education website.