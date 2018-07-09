REVEALED: Bundy's alarmingly low compliance to workers' comp

WORKERS COMP: WorkCover Queensland conducted targeted on-site audits of Bundaberg businesses in the agriculture, construction and retail sectors and found just 69 employers were holding appropriate workers' compensation insurance.

A RECENT study has found Bundaberg businesses have alarming levels of workers' compensation non-compliance, with many operating without appropriate insurance for their workers.

The WorkCover Queensland on-site compliance audit, conducted in May, targeted businesses in the agriculture, construction and retail sectors and found 32 per cent of 110 employers visited did not meet compensation requirements.

WorkCover Queensland's manager of financial control and reporting Robbie McLean said the high levels of non-compliance in the Bundaberg region were concerning and putting the health and safety of workers at risk.

"We are concerned that almost one in three Bundaberg businesses visited are not doing the right thing by insuring their workers,” Mr McLean said.

"Any Queensland business who employs a worker is breaking the law if they don't have a WorkCover Accident Insurance policy.

"Uninsured employers who lodge WorkCover claims will be held to account. These businesses can be hit with significant financial penalties, including the cost of the claim which can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars for severe injuries.”

If you are confused about you obligations as an employer, contact WorkCover on 1300362128.