How many Bundy locals got tested in wake of Covid fragments

BUNDABERG residents have heeded the advice of health officials by getting covid tested, even during the holiday period.

It comes after Queensland Health revealed on Christmas Eve fragments of Covid-19 had been detected in local wastewater.

In the two weeks between December 14 and 27, almost 400 covid tests have been done in Bundaberg.

The testing period includes when New South Wales saw a cluster of cases and when the sewerage traces were found.

December 21 was the busiest day in the last fortnight with 78 tests being done, followed by 56 tests on December 22.

But Christmas didn't stop locals getting tested with 12 tests conducted on Christmas Eve with 25 on Christmas Day.

While testing numbers decreased slightly over Christmas, they rose again on Sunday with 41 tests being done in Bundaberg.

In total 393 tests have been done in Bundaberg in the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, Hervey Bay saw 562 covid tests done in the last fortnight.

Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, are being urged to get tested immediately.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting or nausea, and loss of smell or taste.

Other symptoms people may experience include muscle or joint pain, and loss of appetite.

Fever clinics in the WBHHS area will continue operating during the upcoming public holidays.

To find your nearest fever clinic and their operating hours, see below.

Fever Clinics

- Bundaberg fever clinic: Recreation Precinct (AgroTrend grounds), Kendalls Rd, Branyan.

Phone: 4303 8240.

- Hervey Bay fever clinic: St Stephen's Hospital car park, cnr Nissen St and Medical Pl (entrance off Nissen St), Urraween.

Phone: 4325 6011.

- Maryborough fever clinic: Maryborough Hospital, entrance via Yaralla St.

Phone: 4122 8048.

Opening times

December 29: 7.30am-5.30pm

December 30: 7.30am-5.30pm

December 31: 7.30am-5.30pm

January 1 (New Year's Day): 10am-2pm

