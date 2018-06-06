REVEALED: Bundy suburbs with best house price growth

Data has revealed the Bundaberg suburbs with the highest growth in property prices.

BUNDABERG is proving an investors' dream, returning the highest yield in the state, according to REIQ's latest Queensland Market Monitor report.

As other regional Queensland housing markets have struggled in recent years, with some markets contracting sharply as employment opportunities fall, Bundaberg has bucked that trend, to a degree.

Investors were the biggest beneficiary of the improving rental market, which is now performing well.

Vacancies are at 3.4 per cent, which is classified as healthy and rents have generally held steady over the past 12 months and are affordable.

The yield for investors is a very attractive 5.5 per cent, outperforming other regional areas and even South-East Queensland.

Looking at the house market, over the 12 months to March 2018, the Bundaberg median house price grew 1.8 per cent to reach $285,000.

This is the same as it was five years ago.

For many, this could be cause for concern, however, in the context of regional Queensland's economies most towns have struggled, and Bundaberg has done well to hold its own.

The top five Bundaberg suburbs for annual median house price growth were:

Bundaberg North with 8.6 per cent

Kepnock at 7.2 per cent

Burnett Heads with 4.6 per cent

Woodgate on 3.4 per cent

Walkerville with 2.8 per cent

The Bundaberg unit market has performed even better, delivering 3.2 per cent growth over the past five years, to deliver an annual median unit price of $259,500.

Bargara is leading the way,, growing an impressive 19.5 per cent over the past 12 months.

Looking back over the past five years, this suburb's annual median unit price has grown 34.2 per cent.

An impressive number given many unit markets have fallen throughout the state over the past 12 months.

A key driver for property markets is employment, with projects coming up that may draw workers to the area.

Census data shows the population of the Bundaberg local government area increased by 405 residents over the 12 months to June 2017, to reach 94,858 people.

A rising population is a good indicator of economic benefits to be found in the region.