REVEALED: Bundy shopping complex goes on the market

The Coles supermarket in the new $30 million Stockland Kensington Shopping Centre. Mike Knott BUN070417COLES1

EIGHTEEN months on from the grand opening of Coles Kensington, the $30 million Stockland expansion has hit the market.

Last year on April 8, hundreds of Bundy shoppers packed into the carpark on 130 Takalvan St to check out the newly-developed shopping centre, which boasts the region's largest supermarket, a Reject Shop and six speciality stores.

Now, the building is up for sale with expressions of interest invited from potential buyers through to Thursday next week.

A 28-page sales package detailing the attributes of the complex says: "Coles Kensington presents the opportunity to acquire a brand new neighbourhood shopping centre securely anchored by a 4639sq metre Coles supermarket”.

The centre has an annual net income potential of almost $2 million when fully leased out, with Coles just over 18 months into a 15-year lease.

The document details the total retail expenditure for the main trade area of Stockland Kensington as $840.9m in 2018.

This is projected to grow by 55 per cent to reach $1.3 billion by 2031.

Over 49 per cent of the $840.9 million retail spend is on food-related purchases.

The store has an estimated main trade area population of more than 65,000 of the region's 92,200 residents.

The site is located opposite to Stockland Bundaberg, one of the two biggest shopping complexes in the city.More than 9000sq metre of adjoining land, currently empty space, will be included in the sale if a buyer comes forward.

At the opening of the centre last year, Stockland group executive and commercial property chief executive John Schroder said Bundaberg was a strong market.

"We formed the view we needed to deliver something quite spectacular for our customers compared to what the Bundaberg people have had,” he told the NewsMail on opening day.

The 20,000sq metre retail centre was once the home of Bunnings Bundaberg before its relocation to 30 Johanna Boulevard in 2014.