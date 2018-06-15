REVEALED: Bundy servo set for major revamp

NEW LOOK: Wessel Petroleum plans to redevelopment its existing service station on the corner of Barolin St and Sims Rd.

LONGER operating hours, additional fuel bowsers and improved pedestrian safety is what a revamped BP service station would offer if proposed plans are approved.

Bundaberg Regional Council has received a development application from Wessel Petroleum that seeks to redevelopment the existing service station on the corner of Barolin St and Sims Rd.

If given the go-ahead, the existing facility will be demolished to make way for a new building and fuel canopy, while the site itself would "improve pedestrian safety by better defining vehicle access points and pedestrian pathways”.

According the application, the redevelopment involves rearranging the internal layout and moving the proposed exit to the south, away from the Barolin and Sims Rd intersection.

"The new fuel canopy of 195sq m and new service building of 126sq m and the number of fuel bowsers would be increased from the three existing locations to six locations,” it states.

"The new site layout will improve internal queuing by increasing vehicle capacity, allowing for an additional 11 vehicles to be able to queue on site, thereby reducing queuing impacts to Barolin St and Sims Rd.”

If approved, the proposed service station redevelopment is expected to be ready to open in 2019.

Currently operating seven days between the hours of 5am to 8pm with one to two on-site, the new facility proposes to increase its operational hours in the evening to 9pm or 10pm.

"Members of the general public visit the site frequently throughout the day, primarily for vehicle refuelling but occasionally for retail purposes,” the application states.

"Based on existing usage, the service station peak hour is 9-10am. This peak period is not expected to change as a result of the proposed redevelopment and does not coincide with the Barolin St - Sims Rd intersection peak hour.”

The new facility, however, is expected to see an increase the number of customers utilising the service station.

"The new layout and additional bowsers are expected to facilitate an increase in the capacity of the site to cater for daily visitors to the service station by approximately 30 per cent (from 410 vehicles a day to 550 vehicles a day), resulting in an additional 140 vehicles a day accessing the site,” the report states.