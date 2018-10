OUT OF THIS WORLD: The International Space Station will be visible across Bundaberg tonight.

CATCH the International Space Station as it flies over Bundaberg tonight.

Bundy residents are in for a treat as the space station will be visible when it passes over about 7.18pm.

NASA warns that it will only be visible for about 6 minutes so be sure not to miss it.

Information from NASA:

Time: Sat Oct 20 7:18 PM,

Visible: 6 min,

Max Height: 46°,

Appears: 10° above WNW,

Disappears: 12° above SSE