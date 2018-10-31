REVEALED: Bundy houses for the sweetest Halloween treats

SPOOKS AND SCARES: Halloween is upon us, and that means it's time to trick or treat.

SPOOKS AND SCARES: Halloween is upon us, and that means it's time to trick or treat. grapestock

IT'S the spookiest night of the year where zombies, ghouls and all things freaky hit the streets to trick or treat.

Save your kids from the cursed "go away” spell by popping in to 26 Bundy homes that are sure to make their night a sweet success.

HOUSE HAUNTING: The spookiest houses in Bundaberg where trick or treaters will walk away smiling. Contributed

Wide Bay Kids has created an interactive map to showcase the Halloween houses ready to greet children with a wicked cackle.

Queensland Police have conjured up posters for residents to print-out and hang on their door to advertise if they welcome warlocks and witches or if kids would be cast away.

YAY OR NAY: Print out these posters and hang them on your door to show if the kids should come knocking or stay away. Contributed

Parents are being warned to throw away any My Little Pony or Avengers Giant Pops (180g) after the presence of metal was discovered in the treat - be sure to check your child's loot.

Trick or treat at these homes:

35 Bingera St

64 Avenell St

33 Greathead Rd

10 Ann St

6 Foster Drive

83 Pharlap Parade

61 Steuart St

Rankin Court

Row St

24 Buss St

4 Toppers Drive

43 Beatrice St

85 Gavin St

2 Adams St

67 Woondooma St

11 Wainwright St

42 Wynter St

14 McNeilly St

41 Powers St

Clive Crescent

26 Eungella Court

4 Olsen St

66 Ruddell St

4 Pandanus Crescent

39 George St

7 Downey Ct

Happy Halloween ghosts and ghouls!