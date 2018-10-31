REVEALED: Bundy houses for the sweetest Halloween treats
IT'S the spookiest night of the year where zombies, ghouls and all things freaky hit the streets to trick or treat.
Save your kids from the cursed "go away” spell by popping in to 26 Bundy homes that are sure to make their night a sweet success.
Wide Bay Kids has created an interactive map to showcase the Halloween houses ready to greet children with a wicked cackle.
Queensland Police have conjured up posters for residents to print-out and hang on their door to advertise if they welcome warlocks and witches or if kids would be cast away.
Parents are being warned to throw away any My Little Pony or Avengers Giant Pops (180g) after the presence of metal was discovered in the treat - be sure to check your child's loot.
Trick or treat at these homes:
- 35 Bingera St
- 64 Avenell St
- 33 Greathead Rd
- 10 Ann St
- 6 Foster Drive
- 83 Pharlap Parade
- 61 Steuart St
- Rankin Court
- Row St
- 24 Buss St
- 4 Toppers Drive
- 43 Beatrice St
- 85 Gavin St
- 2 Adams St
- 67 Woondooma St
- 11 Wainwright St
- 42 Wynter St
- 14 McNeilly St
- 41 Powers St
- Clive Crescent
- 26 Eungella Court
- 4 Olsen St
- 66 Ruddell St
- 4 Pandanus Crescent
- 39 George St
- 7 Downey Ct
Happy Halloween ghosts and ghouls!