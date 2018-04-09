REVEALED: Bundy has 3 out of 4 of state's top attractions

NATIONAL and international polling has closed on the best of Queensland's Bucket List experiences and the Bundaberg region has been voted the best in Queensland, with Lady Elliot Island, the Great Barrier Reef and Bundaberg Rum taking out first, second and fourth spots respectively!

Experience Oz's "The Top 100 things to do in Queensland before you die” list was released in February, and the world was invited to narrow the list down to the top 10.

The announcement is the culmination of a big week for Lady Elliot Island and Bundaberg Rum, with the results following the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Charles, which attracted enormous publicity world-wide.

These are the attractions that made first, second and forth place.

Home of the manta ray, more than 1000 are said to migrate passed the island each year. Jeremy Somerville

Swim with the manta ray at Lady Elliot Island

Top of everyone's bucket list is, indisputably, Lady Elliot Island.

Recently voted Australia's Best Island, the island is the home of the manta ray, with more 700 individual rays identified in the waters.

Divers can frolick with the "labradors of the ocean” and the rest of the great eight at this easily accessible slice of paradise just a short flight from Bundaberg.

SPECTACULAR ENCOUNTERS: Tour guests can experience wildlife at Lady Musgrave Island up close and personal. 1770 Great Barrier Reef Eco Tour

Discover the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef

Visitors the world around are discovering that great begins at Bundaberg, the southern-most access point to the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

The beautiful first ladies of the reef, Lady Musgrave Island and Lady Elliot Island, are major attractions for reef visitors wanting to explore pristine reef in small groups.

Jusy Schapel and the Bundy Bear. The new Bundaberg Rum Distillery opening. Craig Warhurst

Uncover the Secrets at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery

Australia's favourite rum also serves Queensland's fourth-favourite visitor attraction.

The stunning Visitor Experience is winning international awards for its behind-the-scenes tours and interpretive centre, and is going from strength to strength in attracting visitors to the Bundaberg region.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said "Bundaberg is really coming into its own as a desirable holiday destination”.

"Publicity like that generated by Experience Oz for emerging destinations such as Bundaberg is invaluable - it gives visitors the confidence that others are coming to Bundaberg and having a rich and exciting experience while they're here,” she said.

Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said he was happy to see the distillery rank so highly on the list.

"We are thrilled that a visit to the iconic Bundaberg Rum Distillery has been voted as one of the top ten things to do in Queensland,” he said.

"Every year more than 70,000 people visit the home of Australia's favourite rum and after a recent refurbishment, they now also have the opportunity to participate in Australia's only Blend Your Own Rum Experience. There is so much our region has to offer and we think all Australia's should be putting a trip to Bundaberg on their wish lists.”

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort's Amy Gash said it was thrilling to see the region get such wonderful recognition.

"We are extremely excited that the public has voted 'diving with manta rays on Lady Elliot Island' as the number one top 10 thing to do in Queensland! Lady Elliot Island has proven a major hotspot for manta rays in Eastern Australia,” she said.

"Manta rays can be found all year round here, with numbers peaking during the winter season (May-August).

At Lady Elliot, these gentle giants are commonly encountered while diving popular 'cleaning stations' around the reef, but also offer amazing memories for snorkellers who happen to be in the water during 'feeding frenzies'.”

To book for these Queensland Bucket List experiences, visit www.bundabergregion.org.