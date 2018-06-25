REVEALED: Bundaberg's animal abuse hot spots

RSPCA data has revealed the number of animal abuse cases across the region's suburbs.

Marc Stapelberg

A RSPCA report has revealed how many animal cruelty complaints were lodged in the Bundaberg region last year.

A breakdown of 45 different suburbs all sharing the 4670 postcode found that 37 animal cruelty cases were reported at Bundaberg North in 2017.

Next worst was Bundaberg South, where 34 animal cruelty complaints were lodged.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the data related to all complaints of animal cruelty, regardless of the seriousness or type of mistreatment.

"Animal cruelty is a very broad term. To use it, you have to prove there was somebody who deliberately caused suffering to the animal,” Mr Beatty said.

"But normally it is if someone has beaten the animal.”

Animal mistreatment is a different charge altogether.

"It's a different charge under the Animal Care and Protection Act. It's what they call a breach of duty of care and involves things like failing to provide water, lack of vet visits, not caring for an injury and abandonment,” Mr Beatty said.

Under the criminal code, police can charge someone with serious animal cruelty, which carries a maximum term of seven years imprisonment.

"Then they can also, like us, charge someone of animal cruelty, which is a maximum three years prison,” Mr Beatty said.

Avenell Heights (24), Kepnock (24), Bundaberg East (23) and Bargara (21) were all in the top six suburbs with the worst animal cruelty rates.

Moore Park Beach (21), Thabeban (21), Walkervale (19) and Avoca (18) rounded out the top 10.

Mr Beatty said while abused animals could be seized by an RSPCA inspector, the organisation typically tried to have the owner sign their animal over to the RSPCA before going to that extreme.

"Once the animal is well again and has had interaction with the vet and behavioural treatment, etc, we can get them re-homed as quickly as possible,” he said.

"If we have to seize them we have to wait until the case goes to court and the magistrate forfeits the animal to the RSPCA to re-home them.”

Mr Beatty said the RSPCA usually tried to get a prohibition order, preventing the owner from legally owning another animal for a certain period of time.

He said an RSPCA inspector could respond to reports of animal cruelty within hours, but cases were usually prioritised by the level of danger posed to the animal.

"We only have one inspector in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay area. It's a huge area, which is why an addition is coming to cover areas further north soon.”

Animal cruelty numbers per suburb:

Ashfield - 1

Avenell Heights - 24

Avoca - 18

Avondale - 8

Bargara - 21

Branyan - 15

Bucca - 3

Bundaberg - 9

Bundaberg Central - 13

Bundaberg East - 23

Bundaberg North - 37

Bundaberg South - 34

Bundaberg West - 17

Burnett Heads - 17

Calavos - 1

Coonarr - 5

Coral Cove - 2

Electra - 1

Elliott - 4

Elliott Heads - 5

Gooburrum - 1

Innes Park - 4

Kalkie - 2

Kensington - 2

Kepnock - 24

Meadowvale - 3

Millbank - 13

Moore Park - 1

Moore Park Beach - 21

Moorland - 1

North Bucca - 1

Norville - 6

Oakwood - 1

Pine Creek - 2

Qunaba - 4

Rubyanna - 2

Sharon - 5

South Bingera - 9

South Kolan - 2

Svensson Heights - 11

Thabeban - 21

Walkervale - 19

Welcome Creek - 2

Windermere - 5

Woongarra - 8