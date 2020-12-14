Menu
REVEALED: Bundaberg suburbs targeted by thieves

Mikayla Haupt
14th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
BUSINESSES have reportedly copped the brunt of ‘other theft’ offences in Bundaberg.

In the Bundaberg local government area there were 633 Other Theft (excluding unlawful entry) offences throughout the past six months, according to Queensland Police Service crime data.

While few suburbs were without any similar offending, Bundaberg Central had the highest number of offences between June 10 and December 9 this year out of more than 50 suburbs researched.

The crime data states during that six month period there were 131 offences in Bundaberg Central (see full list below).

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the crime class offences in this category included stealing, shop stealing and fuel drive-offs.

She said the majority of “other theft” offences were from a business, but there was no particular time that these offences occured as shop steals and fuel drive-offs depended on the business’s opening hours.

“Further to that, stealing offences may include personal items that are stolen from an external area such as Christmas lights,” she said.

When it comes to helping police solve these crimes, an approximate time and date that the offence occurred “assists greatly” so that further inquiries can be made with surrounding CCTV.

She said a good description of the suspect involved as well as the item that was stolen also aids police in their investigation.

“Twenty-twenty has been a tough year for everyone, our retail sector has certainly had a difficult time as with everyone in the community,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“If you are struggling to finance this Christmas seek help through the appropriate channels, but please do not resort to stealing from others.”

Other theft (excluding unlawful entry) offences per suburb in the past six months (June 10 – December 9, 2020):

Bundaberg Central – 131

Bundaberg North – 39

Bundaberg East – 20

Bundaberg West – 34

Bundaberg South – 51

Ashfield – 6

Kalkie – 9

Bargara – 25

Rubyanna – 2

Burnett Heads – 9

Elliott heads – 4

Elliott – 1

Innes Park – 4

Coral Cove – 6

Mon Repos – 1

Fairymead – 0

Millbank – 21

Svensson Heights – 15

Avoca – 38

Avenell Heights – 27

Kepnock – 21

Windermere – 0

Qunaba – 1

Childers – 23

Goodwood – 1

Thabeban – 15

Moore Park Beach: 6

South Bingera: 0

Apple Tree Creek: 7

Cordalba: 0

South Kolan: 3

Pine Creek: 0

Bucca: 3

Yandaran: 2

Avondale: 1

Miriam Vale: 6

Agnes Water: 33

Gin Gin: 13

Wallaville: 1

Bullyard: 2

Isis Central: 1

Woodgate: 4

Buxton: 1

Sharon: 4

Oakwood: 0

Gooburrum: 1

Walkervale: 17

Norville: 12

Kensington: 19

Branyan: 6

Coonarr: 2

Calavos: 2

Woongarra: 0

Welcome Creek: 4

Disclaimer: These figures are preliminary and subject to change.

