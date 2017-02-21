32°
News

REVEALED: Bundaberg high schools ranked by OP results

Ashley Clark
| 21st Feb 2017 4:45 PM
Crystal Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE region's leading OP schools of 2016 have been revealed, with the school topping the list having 20% of its OP eligible students receiving OP scores of 1-5.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority this week released the Year 12 outcomes for schools across Bundaberg.

Shalom College came in at a close second with 19.58% of its 143 OP-eligible students receiving the highest grades.

Isis District State High School took the top spot, with 20% of students ranking in the 1-5 category.

Bundaberg State High School had 12 OP1-5 students (17.39%), while St Luke's Anglican School followed closely behind at 16.6% (eight students).

The results are based on the percentage of OP-eligible students who received the score.

Isis District State High School former principal Allan Cook, who finished at the end of last year after 19 years in the leadership role, said the outcome was exceptional.

"It makes me incredibly proud that students from a small rural high school continue to show such strong academic achievement," Mr Cook said said.

 

"While this latest achievement is the result of student effort, supportive parents and a totally dedicated school staff, it is also due to a wonderful school culture of cooperation, learning and achievement," he said.

"It is another positive outcome for a school community that never failed to make me proud every year, every week and every day I worked at the great school."

New principal Christopher Gill said Isis District State High School was justifiably proud of the Year 12 students' achievements in 2016.

"Twenty per cent of our OP-eligible students received an OP of between 1 and 5, and 100% of students that applied through QTAC for a university placement have received an offer," he said.

"Importantly, all of our Year 12 students from 2016 have transitioned from school well prepared for the challenges that lie ahead."

Mr Gill said credit had to go to students for their hard work and the dedication of staff in ensuring every opportunity was provided for students to succeed.

"It is important to also acknowledge the wonderful support our school enjoys from the parents and the broader Isis community - this goes a long way to ensuring educational success," he said.

Federal MP Andrew Laming, who chairs of the education standing committee, urged caution when comparing schools on OP results.

"We know selective private schools and State schools from wealthy suburbs get the highest results.

"Data showing that schools starting with or recruiting smart children also end with lots of high OPs is meaningless," he said.

The Queensland-based politician said it is more powerful to look at Naplan results in early high school years and see which schools perform unexpectedly well by year 12.

"In 2015, they were overwhelmingly state schools," Mr Laming said.

"It is important to recognise outstanding state schools that change lives for the better, and to step in where schools aren't delivering."

School rankings

  • Isis District State High School: 25 OP eligible, 5 OP 1-5 (20%)
  • Shalom College 143 OP eligible, 28 OP 1-5 (19.58%)
  • Bundaberg State High School 12 (17.39%)
  • St Luke's Anglican College 8 (16.6%)
  • Kepnock State High School 7 (12.5%)
  • Bundaberg Christian College 4 (13.3%)
  • Gin Gin State High School 4 (18.8%)
  • Monto State Hight School 1 (11.11%)
  • Burnett State College 1 (7.69%)
  • Bundaberg North State High School 2 (4.87%)
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  allan cook isis district state high school op results

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

REVEALED: Bundaberg high schools ranked by OP results

REVEALED: Bundaberg high schools ranked by OP results

THE region's leading OP schools of 2016 have been revealed, with the school topping the list having 20% of its OP eligible students receiving OP scores of 1-5.

Farmer holding on to hope with time and water running out

NO RAIN: Moore Park Cane grower Nick Glass is struggling to grow a decent crop in the hot dry weather.

Only a matter of days before the water is cut off

Aged care nightmare: man's scrotum 'left bleeding'

TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence.

"I'LL never forget that day...and I will never forgive.”

Bundy's challenge is for a job plan that works

LOOKING FORWARD: Austchilli owner Trent De Paoli on his farm at Bundaberg.

'Families can live the dream here - but they need jobs'

Local Partners

Mad Mary claims Telstra 'duped' her into calls

"I'm so mad you can call me Mad Mary,” the Bundaberg pensioner says.

Big plans to be rolled out for the region

BIG NEWS: Ken O'Dowd has welcomed the rollout.

MP Ken O'Dowd welcomes expansion of NBN to Flynn

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SUPERB CANE FARM ON APPROX. 174 ACRES

453 Lindemans Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

4 2 5 Price Upon...

andbull; Lot 9 - 35.98 Ha and Lot 24 - 34.45 Ha andbull; Currently all under cane, has been used for sweet potato. andbull; 260 ML water allocation in...

2 Storey - Double Brick - 3.3 Acres (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,000

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

GOING GOING ............ !!!!!!

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,900

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been heavily reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 2 4 $849,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $279,900

Nestled in a fantastic pocket in Svensson Heights with Norville School and major shopping centres at your fingertips, this brick home has loads to offer at a great...

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE!

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Professionalised within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centres and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $529,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!