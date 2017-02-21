REVEALED: Bundaberg high schools ranked by OP results

THE region's leading OP schools of 2016 have been revealed, with the school topping the list having 20% of its OP eligible students receiving OP scores of 1-5.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority this week released the Year 12 outcomes for schools across Bundaberg.

Shalom College came in at a close second with 19.58% of its 143 OP-eligible students receiving the highest grades.

Isis District State High School took the top spot, with 20% of students ranking in the 1-5 category.

Bundaberg State High School had 12 OP1-5 students (17.39%), while St Luke's Anglican School followed closely behind at 16.6% (eight students).

The results are based on the percentage of OP-eligible students who received the score.

Isis District State High School former principal Allan Cook, who finished at the end of last year after 19 years in the leadership role, said the outcome was exceptional.

"It makes me incredibly proud that students from a small rural high school continue to show such strong academic achievement," Mr Cook said said.

"While this latest achievement is the result of student effort, supportive parents and a totally dedicated school staff, it is also due to a wonderful school culture of cooperation, learning and achievement," he said.

"It is another positive outcome for a school community that never failed to make me proud every year, every week and every day I worked at the great school."

New principal Christopher Gill said Isis District State High School was justifiably proud of the Year 12 students' achievements in 2016.

"Twenty per cent of our OP-eligible students received an OP of between 1 and 5, and 100% of students that applied through QTAC for a university placement have received an offer," he said.

"Importantly, all of our Year 12 students from 2016 have transitioned from school well prepared for the challenges that lie ahead."

Mr Gill said credit had to go to students for their hard work and the dedication of staff in ensuring every opportunity was provided for students to succeed.

"It is important to also acknowledge the wonderful support our school enjoys from the parents and the broader Isis community - this goes a long way to ensuring educational success," he said.

Federal MP Andrew Laming, who chairs of the education standing committee, urged caution when comparing schools on OP results.

"We know selective private schools and State schools from wealthy suburbs get the highest results.

"Data showing that schools starting with or recruiting smart children also end with lots of high OPs is meaningless," he said.

The Queensland-based politician said it is more powerful to look at Naplan results in early high school years and see which schools perform unexpectedly well by year 12.

"In 2015, they were overwhelmingly state schools," Mr Laming said.

"It is important to recognise outstanding state schools that change lives for the better, and to step in where schools aren't delivering."

School rankings