REVEALED: Bold vision for Bargara Hotel

GRANT Daly has hospitality in is blood.

Jokingly describing himself as coming from a family of gypsy publicans, hospitality is an industry Grant and his brother Paul know well, with their parents buying their first hotel in 1975 before moving up and down the coastline throughout the years, buying, running and selling a range of successful establishments.

It was after selling the Kirri Beach Hotel in 2001 that the family was looking for a new challenge and moved to Bargara.

For Grant, he knew almost immediately this was the place he would spend the rest of his life.

Having built and operated Kacy's Bargara Beach Motel in 2002, the entire Daly family, along with new manager Greg Felgate are energised to breathe new life into a local favourite, taking over ownership of the Bargara Beach Hotel after the lease with Coles was not renewed earlier this year.

Now in his 50s and with his eldest children off pursuing their own careers, Grant said it was an ideal time for him to taking on a project of this size.

"I have spoken to many long-standing residents and the Bargara Hotel, while having a long and successful history with the area, is desperately in need of a good makeover,” he said.

"I know we have the energy and the knowledge to create a nice, modern-day hotel because for me it is all about family and friends and providing them with a place to form some amazing memories.”

When it comes to bringing this local beauty back to life, Grant and Paul have some bold and visionary plans, and say they believe it will take two years to get the hotel to where they want it.

With renovations starting in July, it will be done in three phases in order to keep trading throughout this time and with minimum interruption to visitors and the surrounding area.

"With the Bargara Beach Hotel, given its location and the new layout we have planned, there is a real opportunity to make it an iconic hotel for the state that has a good mix of everything to appeal to the younger and older generations plus families.

"It is a case of making these plans and then actually getting in there and doing it so that we can ultimately give people what they want.”

While the hotel is basically going to become a whole new building for both comfort and safety with the first set of renovations, some areas such as the accommodation have already had a facelift with a thorough clean and very soon the addition of new beds, fixtures, paint and carpets.

The Dalys want visitors to have pleasant, comfortable accommodation that is affordable.

The existing bottle shop will also be modernised and air-conditioned, allowing customers to see the addition of a greater range including boutique wines as the family are committed to supporting small, independent value for money producers.

Some of the other upgrades that visitors will see to the hotel in the next 12 to 14 months is the addition of a cafe/wine bar that will be open from 10am each day until late.

It will be the idea place for people to gather for good food, excellent coffee, juices, cocktails and more.

Complementing this will be larger kitchen allowing for a greater variety on the menu.

Next to be launched will be a large island-style bar that will operate for lunch and dinner and catering for people wanting to enjoy the deck area.

The sports bar will also receive a much-needed facelift designed around the TAB and even live entertainment, while also keeping it sound-proof for customers' comfort.

Grant said, as a fan of a relaxing summer nights in a beer garden with friends, he ensured there was scope to add something like this in the future, but wants to concentrate on initial plans first.

"Through operating Kacy's for 15 years it has really sparked a passion in me for food and I love nothing more than working with and encouraging the next generation through apprenticeships to make sure they receive the proper training to really make a meal that is impressive.

"I am a big believer in making everything from scratch, hand cut and handmade and this will be continued with the food served at the Bargara Hotel.

"I also like knowing where my food has come from so much prefer using local producers rather than imports especially for fish, meat and produce.

"Quality food though has to be backed up by staff who were made for the hospitality industry and generally like what they do.

"We're all about running a good ship and we want customers to know they can have their beer poured properly, their favourite sauce on their steak made just right and all served with a smile.”

Many of his staff at Kacy's have worked with Grant for 10 years, and he is hoping to encourage that level of commitment at the hotel.

"This addition really opens up opportunities for staff to become more skilled in a variety of different areas and really move up in the business as they showcase the abilities they have.

"I have lived in Bargara since 2001 and every time I travel away and come home it seems to grow on me more and more.

"As you come back you are greeted by bushland, green fields, cane and then of course our stunning and pretty unique coastline.

"It is so peaceful and quiet here and I am excited to add another dimension to what Bargara has to offer both to locals and visitors to the area.”