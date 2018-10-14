REVEALED: Block teams go OTT in challenge apartment

QUIRKY: The Block teams let their hair down, embracing the St Kilda style brief for the challenge apartment.

QUIRKY: The Block teams let their hair down, embracing the St Kilda style brief for the challenge apartment. Channel 9

THE Block teams have let their wild sides out, embracing the quirky St Kilda theme of the show's challenge apartment.

Competing for money off the reserve prices of their apartments, the couples delivered their first of two rooms and the judges were greeted with some of the most daring designs of the series.

Courtney and Hans were the big winners, earning $20,000 off their reserve for an eclectic, yet calming guest bedroom.

Their choice of playful wallpaper, featuring Australian wildlife, was a huge hit with the judges.

Wacky wallpaper earned Courtney and Hans a win on The Block. Channel 9

"If you win this apartment you get a teenager who would just be going 'my room'. It's the type of room you want to claim," Shaynna Blaze said.

"There's a sense of calm which is a bizarre thing to say when you're got all this going on. It's very considered."

Hayden and Sara finished in second play, earning $15,000 off their reserve. The couple, which has had the most tumultuous time on The Block, was praised for putting the judges' feedback into practice in the main bathroom.

"You really do get the impression that Hayden and Sara have listened," Neale Whitaker said.

Hayden and Sara added colour through accessories, keeping their bathroom simple and classic. Channel 9

"I'm glad they chose to bring the quirky through things that can be taken out.

"I think we're seeing Hayden and Sara at their very best here."

Netballers Bianca and Carla scraped into third place, earning $10,000 off their reserve.

They were also praised for their colourful choice in wallpaper in the master ensuite, but a few finishing details let them down.

"I love that wallpaper. It's quirky; it's pretty." Blaze said.

Bianca and Carla go troppo in the challenge apartment's master ensuite. Channel 9

"We have the walk-through glass (in the double shower) which I love. I think it's really sexy.

"But if you look around there's lot of little falters. I think there's a bit of bad time management in here."

Kerrie and Spence and Norm and Jess missed out on any money off their reserves.

In the other guest bedroom, Kerrie and Spence were praised for taking big style risks but, unfortunately, their graffiti wall mural had the judges feeling sick.

"I feel like I'm falling down a rabbit hole and it's a psychedelic rabbit hold at that, " Darren Palmer said.

The shelf over the bed was also a miss, with the judges worried guests would hit their head on it getting in and out of bed. Channel 9

"It's giving me vertigo. It's really messing with my head.

"The flamingo (lamp) does that job really beautifully. The art choices I quite like... unfortunately it (the mural) really drags down the success of these pieces."

Struggling to finish the master bedroom, Norm and Jess thanked the other teams for pitching in to get them to the finish line.

Unfortunately for the Queenslanders, their idea of a dream master bedroom didn't impress the judges.

The concrete sheeting on the walls and the grey colour palette, along with some strange furniture and art placement had Neale Whitaker scratching his head.

The judges weren't impressed with Norm and Jess's 'dull' master bedroom. Channel 9

"It really surprises me because this is Norm and Jess, who actually have such great taste and flair and I'm not seeing any evidence of that in this room," he said. "Norm and Jess have lost the plot."

The teams will spend the next week renovating their final rooms in the challenge apartment, which will be given away to one lucky Block Monopoly winner.

Challenge apartment week 1 scores:

Hans and Courtney: 28.5

Sara and Hayden: 27.5

Bianca and Carla: 23.5

Kerrie and Spence: 20.5

Norm and Jess: 20