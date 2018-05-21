Revealed: Biggest support group of cashless card in Hinkler

POLL SUPPORT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is pushing for the cashless card for Hinkler.

THOSE with jobs are the biggest supporters of the introduction a Cashless Debit Card in the Hinkler electorate.

The results, which the NewsMail revealed on Saturday, showed 53.5 per cent of residents support the Cashless Debit Card compared to 27. 8 opposed, were revealed in an independent ReachTel poll.

About one in five, or 18.7 per cent remained neutral or undecided on the scheme.

According to the figures, 59.9 per cent of people in full- time employment and 62.7 per cent working part-time support the roll out of the Cashless Debit Card.

But more that one in five, or 21.9 per cent of full-time workers, reject the card as do one in four, or 25.3 per cent of part- time employees.

In stark contrast, it's those unemployed and potentially facing having their government payments placed on to the card, that fiercely oppose its introduction.

Almost two thirds, or 65.3 per cent of residents without work oppose the cashless card for Hinkler.

However 16.3 per cent of people not working backed the scheme and 18.4 per cent were neutral.

Those residents studying are the group least in support of it, with just 13.6 per cent behind the idea.

They also made up the group most undecided, with 31.8 per cent neutral to its introduction.

Most retirees were also in favour of the cashless card, with 54.3 in support compared to 24.9 per cent opposed.

The LNP will push for legislation in coming weeks to introduce the Cashless Debit Card for Hinkler.