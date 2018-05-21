Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLL SUPPORT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is pushing for the cashless card for Hinkler.
POLL SUPPORT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is pushing for the cashless card for Hinkler. Mike Knott BUN201217PITT3
News

Revealed: Biggest support group of cashless card in Hinkler

Carolyn Booth
by
21st May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOSE with jobs are the biggest supporters of the introduction a Cashless Debit Card in the Hinkler electorate.

The results, which the NewsMail revealed on Saturday, showed 53.5 per cent of residents support the Cashless Debit Card compared to 27. 8 opposed, were revealed in an independent ReachTel poll.

About one in five, or 18.7 per cent remained neutral or undecided on the scheme.

According to the figures, 59.9 per cent of people in full- time employment and 62.7 per cent working part-time support the roll out of the Cashless Debit Card.

But more that one in five, or 21.9 per cent of full-time workers, reject the card as do one in four, or 25.3 per cent of part- time employees.

In stark contrast, it's those unemployed and potentially facing having their government payments placed on to the card, that fiercely oppose its introduction.

Almost two thirds, or 65.3 per cent of residents without work oppose the cashless card for Hinkler.

However 16.3 per cent of people not working backed the scheme and 18.4 per cent were neutral.

Those residents studying are the group least in support of it, with just 13.6 per cent behind the idea.

They also made up the group most undecided, with 31.8 per cent neutral to its introduction.

Most retirees were also in favour of the cashless card, with 54.3 in support compared to 24.9 per cent opposed.

The LNP will push for legislation in coming weeks to introduce the Cashless Debit Card for Hinkler.

cashless debit card hinkler
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    From Bundy work-for-the-dole to dream job

    From Bundy work-for-the-dole to dream job

    News Tobias Asse-Flinn has worked his way up to a great career opportunity.

    Poll shows the biggest issue worrying Bundy residents

    premium_icon Poll shows the biggest issue worrying Bundy residents

    News More than 75 per cent of people say this is problem to tackle

    Expert: Labor would 'waste resources' in battle for Hinkler

    premium_icon Expert: Labor would 'waste resources' in battle for Hinkler

    News Hinkler to remain LNP seat if election was called today

    Photo gallery: Art Feast 2018 draws a colourful crowd

    premium_icon Photo gallery: Art Feast 2018 draws a colourful crowd

    Art & Theatre Were you snapped at premier art event?

    Local Partners