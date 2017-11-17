REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

RETAILS giants Aldi and Coles have battled for top spot in the 2018 Product of the Year vote, with winners in 46 categories now revealed.
Aldi ended up edging ahead with 13 wins and Coles took out 12 categories.
Product of the Year newcomers Metcash (IGA Supermarkets) and Chemist Warehouse made impressive debuts, with Metcash winning five awards and Chemist Warehouse with two.
Independent research company Nielsen conducted the consumer research with more than 13,000 Australians.
Product of the Year director, Sarah Connelly, said the survey was the nation's "ultimate consumer poll".
"Shoppers can be confident when they are buying products - whether it be fresh food, beauty items or larger purchases such as electric toothbrushes - that all the guess work has already been taken out by shoppers just like themselves," she said.
2018 Product of the Year Winners (by category)
- Air care: Purewick Reed Diffuser, Pastel Pines - Aldi
- Baby - Skin care: Kids Organic Goat Range - Chemist Warehouse
- Baby care - nappies: Coles Comfy Bot Nappies - Coles
- Baby care - wipes: Coles Comfy Bot Baby Wipes - Coles
- Baby food: Coles Organic Baby Food Pouches - Coles
- Bakery: Bakers Life Kornig 14 Seeds and Grain Bread - Aldi
- Beverages: Barker's New Zealand Premium Crafted Cordial - Barker's New Zealand
- Cheese: Community Co. Fresh Parmesan Cheese - Metcash/IGA
- Chilled cake: Coles Blueberry Cheesecake - Coles
- Chocolate: Coles Belgian Chocolate - Coles
- Coffee: Lavazza Prontissimo - Lavazza
- Cooking/oils: Community Co. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray - Metcash/IGA
- Cosmetics: Lacura 24 hour Duo Lipstick - Aldi
- Diswashing liquid: Green Action Dishwashing Liquid - Aldi
- Dishwashing tablet: Logix Platinum Dishwashing Tablets - Aldi
- Dressings: Birch & Waite Asian Dressings - Birch and Waite
- Electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rose Gold - Philips Oral Healthcare
- First aid: ABLE Asthma Spacer with Mask - ABLE Asthma Australia
- Foot care: Nexcare Foot Protection Tape - 3M
- Fresh soups and sauces: Coles Chilled Soups - Coles
- General household: Coles gloves variety pack - Coles
- Hair care: Pantene 3 Minute Miracle - P&G
- Hand and body care: Lacura Naturals Verde Hand Wash - Aldi
- Health food: Coles Australian Vegetable Rice and Noodles range - Coles
- Healthy drinks: Coles Smoothies - Coles
- Heat and eat (meat): Coles Crumbed Chicken - Coles
- Household cleaning: Power Force Pro Bath and Shower Cleaner - Aldi
- Ice cream, single serve: Bulla Creamy Classics Ice Cream Sandwich - Bulla Dairy Foods
- Ice cream, tubs: Bulla Creamy Classics Frozen Custard - Bulla Dairy Foods
- Laundry: ALMAT Laundry Liquid - Aldi
- Mayonnaise and aioli: Heinz (seriously) Good Garlic Aioli - Heinz
- OTC medicine: Mersynofen Paracetamol and Ibuprofen - Sanofi Consumer Healthcare
- OTC medicine, cough and cold: Betadine Anaesthetic Lozenges - Sanofi Consumer Healthcare
- Personal hygiene: Confidence 3ply Double Length Toilet Tissue 8pk - Aldi
- Pet food: Farmers Market Dog Food - The Real Petfood Company
- Pizza: Coles Stone Baked Pizza Bases - Coles
- Protein bars: Hillcrest Protein Bars 5pk - Aldi
- Quick meal solutions: Coles Chilled Ready Meals - Coles
- Savoury snack: Community Co. Nibbles snacking nuts - Metcash/IGA
- Skin care, eyes: Natural Instinct Dark Circle + Wrinkle Correction Eye Creme - Mentholatum Australasia
- Skin care, face: Lacura Naturals Anti Aging Face Care Range - Aldi
- Small goods: Community Co. Short Cut Rindless Bacon - Metcash/IGA
- Soap: Goat Soap - Chemist Warehouse
- Specialty bacons: D'Orsogna Maple Streaky Bacon - D'Orsogna Limited
- Sweet treats: Choceur Liviano Wafer Bar - Aldi
- Vinegars: Just Organic Apple Cider Vinegar - Aldi
- Wraps and sandwiches: Community Co. Tortilla Wraps - Metcash/IGA