Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australian Border Force is in Bundaberg this week. Photo: (AAP Image/Dan Peled).
Australian Border Force is in Bundaberg this week. Photo: (AAP Image/Dan Peled).
News

'OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY': Australian Border Force in Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
24th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has confirmed it is conducting ongoing operational activity in the Bundaberg region this week to support workers under the Seasonal Worker Program and Pacific Labour Scheme.

An ABF spokesperson said through these planned enforcement activities and educational engagements, officers would continue to act decisively to detect, deter and disrupt foreign worker exploitation and protect Australia's migration system.

The spokesperson did not comment on whether anyone had been detained or not.

MORE STORIES

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

australian border force bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Bizarre photo of NSW floods

      Bizarre photo of NSW floods
      • 24th Mar 2021 12:14 PM

      Top Stories

        Ripper muddies, rivers firing with fish after recent rain

        Premium Content Ripper muddies, rivers firing with fish after recent rain

        News FISHING REPORT: Top tips on how to catch mackerel, where people have been catching prawns and what to watch in the lead up to the full moon

        CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        Premium Content CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        News To satisfy the ACCC undertaking Knauf entered into when it acquired USG, the...

        Thousands more to be put on cashless welfare card

        Premium Content Thousands more to be put on cashless welfare card

        News Cashless debit card blocked $400,000 meant for booze, gambling

        Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Premium Content Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Health Ramping ambulances lose up to 185 hours in day