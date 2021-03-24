'OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY': Australian Border Force in Bundaberg

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has confirmed it is conducting ongoing operational activity in the Bundaberg region this week to support workers under the Seasonal Worker Program and Pacific Labour Scheme.

An ABF spokesperson said through these planned enforcement activities and educational engagements, officers would continue to act decisively to detect, deter and disrupt foreign worker exploitation and protect Australia's migration system.

The spokesperson did not comment on whether anyone had been detained or not.

